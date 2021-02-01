Live Luxuriously and Affordably at Aria in University District

The vibrant community of University District in Calgary’s northwest is quickly becoming a hotspot to live, work and play thanks to its mindful design, broad variety of residential options and vast amenities to suit every lifestyle.

In just four years, University District has grown into Calgary’s best-selling urban community, focusing on offering choice, a growing retail district and lifestyle-focused amenities.

Speaking of choice, Aria, a new, five-storey urban rental apartment building, is one of the latest to open its doors in University District. It houses 288 thoughtfully-designed apartments which are affordably luxurious, and also provides residents with access to Calgary’s largest amenity-rich courtyard. The building is in a prime location along University Avenue.

“We’re finding considerable rental interest in Northwest Calgary,” said Novy Cheema, Managing Director at Gracorp. “Given the proximity to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Foothills Medical Centre and the University of Calgary, we are seeing substantial demand from students, health care professionals, downsizers and the academic community. Our tenants love the ample amenities within the building, as well as the convenience of living above Save-On-Foods, Market Wines and other key retailers.”

The final phase of Aria was recently completed, with the sought-after rental property offering one, two- and three-bedroom suites starting at $1,300’s per month. A communal fire pit, event stage, barbeques, a pickleball court and pet areas are just some of Aria’s amazing amenities.

Suite sizes range from 532 to 1,149 square feet and incorporate contemporary designs in their spacious interiors. The modernist kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, innovative storage, and walk-in closets are sure to dazzle.

Said Cheema, “We are encouraged by the rapid growth of University District over the last two years and look forward to pursuing additional development opportunities in this thriving area.”

Residents of Aria can also take advantage of the building’s fitness room, games and lounge room, community chefs’ kitchen and much more. The community is projected to continue welcoming a number of popular retailers and services over the next few years as development continues.

For more information about Aria, or to book your virtual tour, visit www.ariacalgary.ca. To see the latest updates about University District or for more information, visit www.myuniversitydistrict.ca.