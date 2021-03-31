MNP’s Exciting, Good Business News

Calgary-based MNP – one of the largest national accounting and business consulting firms in Canada, serving the needs of clients in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors – is growing.

Last month, the iconic Canadian professional services firm announced that it has acquired a subset of Deloitte’s Canadian business. MNP’s established and respected business model is designed to support its clients, team members and communities with a local-focused approach.

The Calgary headquartered MNP is national in scope and local in focus, has served individuals and public and private companies for 63 years and operates under an integrated national and local model where team members across Canada take advantage of national resources to deliver whatever professional services clients may need.

“MNP is a homegrown Canadian organization,” said Jason Tuffs, chief executive officer, MNP. “With the addition of the new offices, we will have 126 offices from coast to coast, including in the largest urban centres, mid-sized cities and the smaller rural cities and towns across all provinces.”

According to Trevor Winkler, MNP’s regional managing partner in the Calgary region, “The deal involves MNP acquiring approximately 70 partners and senior leaders, 900 team members and 25 offices in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. There will be two new partners and 16 new team members added to the Calgary region.”

Jason Tuffs points out that acquiring the Deloitte subset will substantially increase MNP’s footprint in Quebec, adding approximately 20 offices across the province, building on the firm’s existing presence in Montreal and Laval. New Ontario locations will also be added in Windsor and Hawkesbury.

He enthusiastically outlined that MNP invests time and resources to fully understand its clients’ industry sectors across Canada and, by working with clients across the economic landscape, MNP consistently studies and adapts to innovation, trends and changing legislation and added that MNP’s core values reflect how the firm sees the world, define who MNP is and where it is going. “Rooted in history, our core values describe our entrepreneurial spirit and they are the touchstone for every decision we make about our future. We hold true to our culture and work hard to protect and preserve our values. They set us apart and are the foundation of our client service approach.

“Our service offerings reflect an ever-changing regulatory environment and marketplace” he said. “Every service is tailored to meet client needs, take advantage of opportunities and minimize risk. Our partners and teams deliver insights, strategies and solutions that add value throughout the client’s business’s journey. We enable our clients to succeed, wherever business takes them.”

This latest example of dynamic growth is also part of MNP’s evolution and success, “It is a very strategic addition for MNP and reflects our commitment and focus to helping clients in the private, not-for-profit and public sectors across Canada,” he noted. “Our specialized services, expertise and experience will be enhanced by the Deloitte partners and team members who are joining us. We are thrilled to welcome these professionals to our firm.”