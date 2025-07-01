Multi-family excellence.

Awards are about more, much more, than praise, accolades and bragging rights!

For respected Calgary homebuilder Logel Homes, earning multiple 2025 BILD awards is not only recognition of homebuilding quality and design, it is also the ultimate feedback about the high levels of customer satisfaction which have been the respected Calgary company’s hallmark for more than 47 years.

The annual Building Industry and Land Development (BILD) Calgary Region awards recognize leaders in Calgary area’s residential construction industry for their effective advertising and marketing, single family and multi-family home designs and sales achievements.

This year, Logel Homes was awarded the prestigious Large Volume Multi Family Builder of the Year for the fifth year in a row, and also earned 20 finalist honors and eight wins in categories ranging from Sales Team of the Year to the top three awards for Best Interior Decorating, Multi-Family.

“Of course it is gratifying, invaluable and motivational for our outstanding designers, trades, suppliers, skilled construction specialists and our exceptional sales teams,” admits the dynamic and proud Brayden Logel, president of Logel Homes. “The awards also add to our reputation, and underscore our uncompromising commitment to residential construction and customer service excellence in the Calgary area.”

With over 5,000 homes built, the dedicated Logel Homes team is passionate about continuous improvement in all aspects of homebuilding.

“Awards also motivate the entire company to continuously improve, grow and do even better,” he says. “Each time we discover a new and better way to build, it moves us forward to a higher level of quality homebuilding and happier customers.”

Tradition is an important aspect of the award-winning Logel Homes success story.

“Our strategy works so well because we have built a team of partners who are aligned with our vision of building best in class, high-quality, affordable multi-family housing,” explains eminent Calgary business leader Tim Logel, founder, chair and CEO of Logel Homes. “We’re proud that many of our trades, suppliers and consultants have been with us since the beginning. Over the past 25 years, we’ve grown together, building strong relationships and consistently delivering industry-leading quality and build timelines.”

He acknowledges the BILD awards as a reflection of the company’s passion and focus on innovation in design and construction, driven by continuous improvement in homebuilding, A+ locations, uncompromised service and the customer experience.

He adds the key to Logel’s award-winning approach is knowing the Calgary market. “We’re constantly listening to our customers’ ever-changing needs and wants. Our team designs our homes based on the feedback from primary customers, first-time buyers and right-sizers. Calgary affordability no longer needs to come with concessions regarding location, quality or design options.”

Customer wants, needs, expectations and satisfaction matter, a lot!

“A home is often the most significant purchase in a person’s life, and regardless of whether it’s a condo or an estate home, customers expect and deserve both top-tier quality and a superb, overall experience,” Brayden Logel points out.

According to BILD’s Large Volume Multi Family Builder of the Year award recipient, listening to the market is vital.

“As Calgarians, we are fortunate that we have market-relative affordability compared to other major cities like Montreal, Toronto or Vancouver. But Calgary prices have also increased, and affordability has become more challenging. The innovation, sustainability, layout, quality and locations of multi-family offerings make multi-family a great and increasingly popular Calgary option.”