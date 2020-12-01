New Dean of Business and Technology sets sights on innovation, collaboration and growth

Bow Valley College’s new Dean of Business and Technology is looking forward to opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Alison Anderson started the role on August 4, bringing more than 30 years of instructional, curriculum development, mentoring, and leadership experience. She was previously Dean of the School of University Studies and Career Access at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George, B.C. She was also part of the commerce faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

Anderson has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern British Columbia, a Provincial Instructor Diploma, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia. She also recently completed the Oxford Saïd Business School’s Executive Leadership Program.

Anderson says she’s excited to be a part of Bow Valley College’s innovative approach to learning.

“Looking at the competency-based learning, the micro-credentials, how we can take our programs and elevate them and make them more innovative,” she says. “That’s really part of what I think is very, very exciting about Bow Valley College and what they’re doing here.”

Anderson says her initial goals in the dean position include looking at how the College’s schools can collaborate, such as how health and technology could work well together, or business and technology, or the School of Global Access and technology.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the other schools and seeing how we can develop programs together,” she says.

“Goals for the short term are to understand programs, but also to see areas where we can grow and be innovative. Innovation and entrepreneurship are really important pieces, because I think education, right now, is in a significant time of change and transition. It’s a really good time to be creative in how we approach education.”

Anderson says the strong technological supports available for learners at Bow Valley College give students the opportunity to be involved in education that isn’t as traditional as it once was.

“With the online environment, they have more choices about when and where and how they want to study,” she says.

The new dean is excited to continue getting to know the city and Calgarians. She already sees growth opportunities for the College to further support the local economy, including boosting the technology sector through its training programs, helping companies by providing upskilling for their employees, and offering chances for learners to transition to new careers.

“There are so many opportunities and sectors that we can, as a College, help to assist and grow,” she says. “I see the Chiu School of Business and the School of Technology as great places that can help our communities and help the members of our communities.”