New Restaurant Concept by Murrieta’s Hospitality

University of Calgary Properties Group is pleased to welcome Murrieta’s Hospitality to their ever-expanding University District neighbourhood. Murrieta’s Hospitality is

developing a contemporary restaurant called Borough Bar + Grill, which is set to open in summer 2022. Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, the highly anticipated restaurant is poised to be a culinary destination in Calgary.

University of Calgary Properties Group president and CEO, James Robertson, explains, “We are continuing to expand our culinary and entertainment offerings in University District, and Borough Bar + Grill is going to be another great addition to our collection, truly making the neighbourhood a fantastic place to live, work and play.”

Borough Bar + Grill pays homage to the unique North American culinary tradition in a casual yet expressive space. The restaurant will feature a main dining room and lounge area with floating ceilings, intimate booths for a more private dining experience and a unique chef’s table for large parties.

The restaurant will also include a patisserie where guests will be welcomed to grab sandwiches or a coffee for a walk through University District’s many parks and walkways.

Murrieta Hospitality’s corporate chef Daniel Pizarro has developed a menu as diverse as the boroughs of New York. Pizarro’s menu for Borough Bar + Grill features New York fine dining favourites such as rotisserie chicken, prime rib and whole fish.

Complete with retractable awning and fireplaces – Borough Bar + Grill’s patio will be the perfect spot to enjoy Calgary summers.

The new restaurant will be accessible from University Avenue with direct access to the three-acre Central Commons Park, as well as convenient underground parking with immediate access from the plaza. Guests can also enjoy south-facing sunshine and a welcoming urban park landscape and atmosphere from the expansive patio.

Borough Bar + Grill will join a number of new and upcoming eateries in University District. OEB Breakfast Co. recently opened their fourth Calgary location and The Alley, The Banquet, Canadian Brewhouse and Village Ice Cream are expected to open early this year. The recently opened Cineplex VIP Cinemas is adjacent to Borough Bar + Grill.