Open for Business: New Retailers Opening Their Doors Today in University District

Residents, nearby staff, students and visitors to NW Calgary’s University District will have more shopping and food options as of August 28, 2020, with the grand opening of Save-On-Foods and Market Wines along University Avenue.

Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, the new stores have opened their doors and are part of stage one of a four-stage retail plan that is creating the perfect mix of indoor and outdoor social settings, shops and services. The new retailers are adding hundreds of jobs in a challenging economy, while also providing convenient services to thousands of frontline workers who work in the vicinity of University District at nearby hospitals and care centres.

“This is an exciting day and milestone for our community. This has been a year like no other, and we are so proud of the hard work and resilience of our retail partners who have opened in University District,” said James Robertson, president and CEO of University of Calgary Properties Group (UCPG), the developer of University District. “Our wide selection of retail offerings coupled with an outstanding selection of residential properties available for purchase and rent proves that University District is continuing to carve its way forward as one of the city’s top neighbourhoods. Additionally, we are excited to announce that Village Ice Cream, Shoppers Drug Mart and The Alley will also be joining our amazing blend of retailers.”

The vibrancy of the retail district combined with unique residential offerings and the construction of community landmarks such as the development of Central Park are making University District a thriving and award-winning destination for Calgarians from all corners of the city to visit and choose as their home.

The Retail Main Street in University District has been thoughtfully designed to provide convenience and ease of shopping, eating, exploring and experiencing the community by foot, bike, transit or vehicle. University District is quickly becoming a vibrant neighbourhood in the city’s northwest.

Save-On-Foods, Market Wines, Denim & Smith Barbershops, Curious Hair Skin Body, Pet Planet and Scotiabank are now all open for business.

Several more retailers and services are confirmed to open in University District in the first half 2021, including OEB Breakfast Co., OrangeTheory, UC Noodles & BBQ, YYC Cycle, Five Guys, Clever Daycare and University District Dental. University District’s Central Park is anticipated to open in 2022.

Other retailers to come to University District include Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Staples, and a number of wonderful restaurants and venues that will help to shape the second stage retail entertainment district.

The ALT hotel is currently under construction and expected to be complete in early 2022. With innovative meeting spaces, a signature restaurant, 156 ultra-comfortable rooms and spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, their contemporary design and affordable luxury will make this a perfect addition to NW Calgary’s bustling neighbourhood.

We are so proud of the progress we have made in University District within a short amount of time,” added James Robertson. “We continue to see more people interested in the incredible lifestyle we have to offer, and new residents taking are possession every week. Our neighbourhood is a true testament to the power of partnership, innovation and mindful design.”