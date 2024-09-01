Revolutionizing Safety Training – Why Settle for Less?

For years, 1st Quality Safety Consulting Inc. has been at the forefront of helping clients develop, implement, manage and digitalize their safety programs. The company has worked tirelessly to ensure that businesses across Alberta and beyond have the tools and knowledge to keep their workers safe. Now, it’s time to take the next step in their mission: unleashing 1st Quality Safety Training Inc. to complement and elevate the safety programs they’ve already put in place.

“My drive to open my second start-up business comes from my deep dedication to helping people understand the importance of safety. Last year, I had the unfortunate reality of answering a phone call for notification of a workplace fatality for someone close to me. I want to make sure I, or anyone else, never have to receive a phone call like that again. This is personal for me – it’s about making sure that no one else has to experience that kind of loss,” said Marlys Wilson, director.

At 1st Quality Safety Training Inc., they’re not just another safety training provider. Their courses are the result of collaboration between safety, legal and HR professionals, ensuring that what is learned in their classrooms is not only practical but also legally sound and HR-compliant. They believe in delivering training that goes beyond checklists and certificates – they equip your team with the knowledge and confidence they need to stay safe on the job.

Here’s a question: If you’re willing to invest in safety training, why opt for cheap, substandard options that don’t deliver real value? They’ve all seen the consequences of inadequate training – injuries, lost time and even legal troubles. The truth is, if the training you choose isn’t top-notch, you might as well not train at all.

They are here to change that.

After years of refining their programs and perfecting their methods, 1st Quality Safety Training Inc. is ready to revolutionize the way safety training is delivered. Their facility is staffed by instructors who bring decades of hands-on experience to the table. Each course they offer has been crafted to meet the specific needs of your industry, ensuring that your team leaves their facility with more than just a certificate – they leave with the skills to protect themselves and others.

“As the director of 1st Quality Safety Training Inc., I want to express my sincere appreciation for the support we have received from our clients so far. I am excited about the future as we continue to educate and empower our workforce. Our goal remains steadfast: to ensure that every worker goes home safely at the end of the day. I look forward to working together and making a lasting impact on safety.”