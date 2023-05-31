University District Announces New Condominium Project with Launch Event

A total of 162 new condominium units now selling at Autumn by Homes by Avi in University District

University District and Homes by Avi are pleased to announce a new residential offering in University District, called Autumn. Located at University Avenue and McCaig Street NW, the six-storey condominium project offers 162 residential units including studio, one- and two-bedroom units set atop the Retail Main Street, footsteps away from a diverse array of options including Cineplex VIP Cinemas, The Canadian Brewhouse, The Banquet, Borough Bar + Grill, Staples, Orangetheory Fitness, Village Ice Cream and the three-acre, four-seasons park – Central Commons Park. This marks the third major residential project by Homes by Avi in University District with their first project, August, and second project, Argyle, now completely sold out.

The project officially launched on May 6 with a public event at the University District Discovery Centre located at 4410 University Avenue NW. This unique celebration included live music from Earl Stevenson, a former Canadian Idol finalist, light refreshments from Kindling Food Co., a hands-on leather keychain stamping activation with Lethrbar, self-serve coffee from Monogram Coffee, a chance to win an Apple Watch and the reveal of their new show suite.

Autumn offers buyers a combination of comfort, convenience and urban condo living in the centre of University District. In addition to 18 different floor plan options, the building offers amenities such as a sixth-floor owners’ terrace featuring outdoor BBQs, fire tables and community garden, an indoor amenity room, storage units on every floor, heated underground parking with bike storage, A/C in every unit, a bike washing station, co-work/entertainment lounge, visitor parking and more.

Says Charron Ungar, CEO, Homes by Avi, “We are so pleased to launch another unique residential offering in the award-winning community of University District. The initial feedback we have received is outstanding, and Autumn will provide incredible condominium living as well as access to amenities that allow residents to work, live and play in University District.”

University District is a nationally acclaimed award-winning community recognized as Canada’s Best Growing Community in 2022 from the Canadian Home Builders’ Association National Housing Excellence Awards.

Says Maureen Henderson, vice president of Community Experience, University of Calgary Properties Group, the developer of University District, “We applaud Homes by Avi for designing another incredible residential building in the community, and we are pleased to have additional residential inventory on offer to discerning buyers. Last year, U/D’s residential sales were more than 120 per cent of our projections, signalling a significant demand from buyers who are eager to call University District home.”