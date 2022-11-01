University of Calgary Properties Group (UCPG) named top developer at BILD Alberta Awards

As the developer for U/D, UCPG was recently recognized for three prestigious awards at the fifth annual BILD Alberta Awards ceremony, including the Developer Pinnacle Award, Best Existing Community and Best Community Feature, featuring the inclusive playground in Northwest Commons Park. The Building Industry & Land Development Association Alberta (BILD Alberta) Awards recognizes the top organizations across the province in community development, home design, safety leadership, community service and renovation.

The Developer Pinnacle Award recognizes leadership in design, commitment to safety, customer satisfaction and community service, and the Best Existing Community award recognizes the holistic excellence of U/D, including the walkability of the community, the integrated green spaces and parks, the growing Retail Main Street with more than 25 retailers now open for business, and the variety of thoughtfully designed living spaces.

The Best Community Feature Award celebrates Northwest Commons Park, which includes a Playcore National Demonstration Site playground. This space incorporates evidence-based principles of inclusive playground design, inviting those with mobility aids, sensory disorders and diverse abilities to play.

The award-winning Northwest Commons Park playground is a Playcore National Demonstration Site designed with Playcore’s 7 Principles for inclusive design, making it one of the most inclusive parks in the city.

“University District is a mindfully designed, progressive, world-class community,” said UCPG president and CEO, James Robertson. “Since construction began in 2015, we have successfully established this neighbourhood as a thriving, feet-first community. We are exceptionally proud of our team and the dedicated partners and community members that make University District an award-winning destination.”

These latest awards are just a few of the accolades UCPG and U/D have earned this year. U/D was recognized by the prestigious Canadian Home Builders’ Association National Awards for Housing Excellence as Canada’s Best Growing Community and earned the title of Best Future Neighbourhood by Avenue Magazine this past June.

The growth of University District continues to progressively expand. University District recently welcomed Rohit Communities and their latest residential offering, Dean’s Landing to the community. Dean’s Landing offers 66 stacked townhomes with attached garages and 135 condos with underground parking. The development will be situated across nine buildings, including two four-storey condo buildings, with options including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Interested Calgarians are encouraged to visit the University District Discovery Centre at 4410 University Ave. N.W. to learn more about Rohit’s immersive digital home tour experience and the exciting upcoming events and new additions to the community.

About University of Calgary Properties Group

University of Calgary Properties Group Ltd. (UCPG) was created by the University of Calgary to oversee the development and management of university land projects. With a financial model that provides an innovative approach to land development, residual profits from UCPG are directed back to the University to fuel its academic mission. Setting a high standard for sustainable and progressive neighbourhood design, UCPG’s team and 14-member board of directors are dedicated to creating, developing and managing premier communities. With the masterplan for University District underway and portfolio diversification with University Innovation Quarter, UCPG is delivering on creating amazing places for people to thrive.

About University District

To the west of the University of Calgary and overlooking the Bow River and Rocky Mountains, University District is a comprehensive 200-acre community with a bold new vision for urban life in Calgary. Through a collaborative, people-first design process, the master planning and thorough engagement program forged strong respect between local stakeholders and UCPG. The neighbourhood applies the best ideas in city design and incorporates the wants and needs of surrounding legacy communities – weaving current aesthetic, technology and lifestyle options into the strong social fabric of the city. University District is the 2022 national winner of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) Award for Best Growing Community.

For more information about University District, visit the Discovery Centre at 4410 University Ave. N.W., Calgary (just north of the Alberta Children’s Hospital) or go online to myuniversitydistrict.ca and visit Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, #UDLife.