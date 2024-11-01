AEG’s Business Success Focus

The Alberta Enterprise Group (AEG) has an ambitious and dynamic focus: Prosperity for all in Alberta. AEG believes so completely in the power of business to support people, families and communities, it is the singular focus in all that they do.

AEG brings together the expertise, insight and invaluable contributions of Alberta’s most influential business leaders, owners, operators, professionals and investors. United in their commitment, they work to champion Alberta’s boundless potential and opportunities on the global stage, ensuring the province thrives in the international arena.

“Advocacy and communication are at the heart of it all,” says Catherine Brownlee, president of AEG. “Our focus is on delivering valuable insights to businesses, the public and policymakers on complex issues, all while driving real, measurable impact on Alberta’s business success.”

She highlights the importance of “strength in numbers,” stressing AEG’s core belief that meaningful change comes from a broad network of influencers and proven decision-makers across all major industries in Alberta. “By addressing challenging policies with a unified voice, we create systemic value for our members while supporting the broader Alberta business landscape.” AEG is member-driven, impartial, non-partisan and committed to an uncompromising, whatever-it-takes attitude about Alberta business. And because AEG is not government funded, relying entirely on the support of members and sponsorships, the organization remains objective and unconditionally focused on member success.

Now more than ever, with technology, new ways of doing business and stacks of stifling regulations, AEG’s advocacy is vital.

For AEG members, tackling public policy challenges with business savvy and expertise is a passion.

“Some government regulations and bylaws within specific industries are archaic and need to be updated in accordance with the growth of technology, innovation and the continued acceptance of minimum standards,” cautions Wes Wall, AEG member and CEO and co-founder of Genics, the global pioneer in the wood preservation industry and manufacturer of wood preservatives and fire-retardant technologies for railways, log homes, residential and commercial construction and more.

“Some keys to business success in Alberta are lower business taxes, relaxed industry regulations, and the creation of more trade opportunities through the development of foreign trade zones and trade corridors. Government support for businesses is critical to thriving businesses within the province.”

John Liston, AEG member and certified exit planning advisor (CEPA) with Newcastle West Partners underscores that. “Making sure business interests are properly represented when policy is being considered and developed is the unconditional AEG commitment. It is hard for policy makers to see every point of view, or to understand the implications of their decisions on so many elements of society.

“Alberta businesses matter, a lot! After all, Alberta businesses pay taxes, employ Albertans and generate GDP. But they are the only ones missing at the ballot box. Businesses do not have a vote. AEG is our voice.”

He emphasizes that Alberta business owners see themselves not as takers, but as caretakers of their province and its people. “When business thrives in Alberta, people in Alberta thrive.”

Brad Annett is an AEG member and business manager of Tennacor, the leading provider of fire equipment, industrial supplies and project management to clients around the world. “There is tremendous value in AEG membership, because AEG connects business leaders across the province to maintain and support Alberta’s reputation as a great place to live and do business.

“Integrity, visibility and sustainability are the keys to business success in Alberta. Because creating connections help businesses thrive, AEG creates valuable opportunities for businesses to engage with Alberta government officials in an inclusive and collaborative environment.”

Government policies and regulations are consistent challenges for Alberta businesses. It is why AEG networking and advocacy are so important.

“Businesses and industries are more robust when they support one another and collaborate,” Wes Wall adds. “Organizations such as AEG help facilitate opportunities for connection and interaction. No doubt about it. Networking events are where business is done.”

While AEG trade missions in places like Texas, Washington, Nevada, Montreal, Switzerland and Quebec City stand out as some of the organization’s most notable achievements, AEG is very vocal and influential with a diverse roster of business-relevant government bills and initiatives.

Just this year, AEG has been actively engaged in targeted advocacy efforts. The group provided detailed feedback on the federal Regulatory Framework for Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap, provided comments and feedback on the Federal Plastics Registry Consultation and provided stakeholder comment on CSSB CSDS 1 (Sustainability) and CSDS 2 (Climate-related) Financial Disclosure Standards. AEG also voiced strong formal opposition to Bill C-372, the Fossil Fuel Advertising Act, and launched an open letter and petition addressing concerns over the proposed federal increase to the Capital Gains Tax.

“Our advocacy is about any government policies and measures that increase the burden and costs of doing business,” Brownlee points out.

Wes Wall emphasizes that, “AEG allows businesses to connect with Alberta’s business leaders and decision-makers. It enables businesses to be informed and knowledgeable about what is happening in the province, regarding industry and the political landscape.”

Unlock Opportunities for Your Business with AEG!

Be part of a powerful network of business leaders shaping the future of Alberta. Gain exclusive access to industry insights, advocacy and opportunities that propel your business forward. Find out more at T

he Alberta Enterprise Group (AEG) has an ambitious and dynamic focus: Prosperity for all in Alberta. AEG believes so completely in the power of business to support people, families and communities, it is the singular focus in all that they do.

AEG brings together the expertise, insight and invaluable contributions of Alberta’s most influential business leaders, owners, operators, professionals and investors. United in their commitment, they work to champion Alberta’s boundless potential and opportunities on the global stage, ensuring the province thrives in the international arena.

“Advocacy and communication are at the heart of it all,” says Catherine Brownlee, president of AEG. “Our focus is on delivering valuable insights to businesses, the public and policymakers on complex issues, all while driving real, measurable impact on Alberta’s business success.”

She highlights the importance of “strength in numbers,” stressing AEG’s core belief that meaningful change comes from a broad network of influencers and proven decision-makers across all major industries in Alberta. “By addressing challenging policies with a unified voice, we create systemic value for our members while supporting the broader Alberta business landscape.” AEG is member-driven, impartial, non-partisan and committed to an uncompromising, whatever-it-takes attitude about Alberta business. And because AEG is not government funded, relying entirely on the support of members and sponsorships, the organization remains objective and unconditionally focused on member success.

Now more than ever, with technology, new ways of doing business and stacks of stifling regulations, AEG’s advocacy is vital.

For AEG members, tackling public policy challenges with business savvy and expertise is a passion.

“Some government regulations and bylaws within specific industries are archaic and need to be updated in accordance with the growth of technology, innovation and the continued acceptance of minimum standards,” cautions Wes Wall, AEG member and CEO and co-founder of Genics, the global pioneer in the wood preservation industry and manufacturer of wood preservatives and fire-retardant technologies for railways, log homes, residential and commercial construction and more.

“Some keys to business success in Alberta are lower business taxes, relaxed industry regulations, and the creation of more trade opportunities through the development of foreign trade zones and trade corridors. Government support for businesses is critical to thriving businesses within the province.”

John Liston, AEG member and certified exit planning advisor (CEPA) with Newcastle West Partners underscores that. “Making sure business interests are properly represented when policy is being considered and developed is the unconditional AEG commitment. It is hard for policy makers to see every point of view, or to understand the implications of their decisions on so many elements of society.

“Alberta businesses matter, a lot! After all, Alberta businesses pay taxes, employ Albertans and generate GDP. But they are the only ones missing at the ballot box. Businesses do not have a vote. AEG is our voice.”

He emphasizes that Alberta business owners see themselves not as takers, but as caretakers of their province and its people. “When business thrives in Alberta, people in Alberta thrive.”

Brad Annett is an AEG member and business manager of Tennacor, the leading provider of fire equipment, industrial supplies and project management to clients around the world. “There is tremendous value in AEG membership, because AEG connects business leaders across the province to maintain and support Alberta’s reputation as a great place to live and do business.

“Integrity, visibility and sustainability are the keys to business success in Alberta. Because creating connections help businesses thrive, AEG creates valuable opportunities for businesses to engage with Alberta government officials in an inclusive and collaborative environment.”

Government policies and regulations are consistent challenges for Alberta businesses. It is why AEG networking and advocacy are so important.

“Businesses and industries are more robust when they support one another and collaborate,” Wes Wall adds. “Organizations such as AEG help facilitate opportunities for connection and interaction. No doubt about it. Networking events are where business is done.”

While AEG trade missions in places like Texas, Washington, Nevada, Montreal, Switzerland and Quebec City stand out as some of the organization’s most notable achievements, AEG is very vocal and influential with a diverse roster of business-relevant government bills and initiatives.

Just this year, AEG has been actively engaged in targeted advocacy efforts. The group provided detailed feedback on the federal Regulatory Framework for Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap, provided comments and feedback on the Federal Plastics Registry Consultation and provided stakeholder comment on CSSB CSDS 1 (Sustainability) and CSDS 2 (Climate-related) Financial Disclosure Standards. AEG also voiced strong formal opposition to Bill C-372, the Fossil Fuel Advertising Act, and launched an open letter and petition addressing concerns over the proposed federal increase to the Capital Gains Tax.

“Our advocacy is about any government policies and measures that increase the burden and costs of doing business,” Brownlee points out.

Wes Wall emphasizes that, “AEG allows businesses to connect with Alberta’s business leaders and decision-makers. It enables businesses to be informed and knowledgeable about what is happening in the province, regarding industry and the political landscape.”

Unlock Opportunities for Your Business with AEG!

Be part of a powerful network of business leaders shaping the future of Alberta. Gain exclusive access to industry insights, advocacy and opportunities that propel your business forward. Find out more at albertaenterprisegroup.com/membership.