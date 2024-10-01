Alberta Food Processors Association (AFPA) – Celebrating 50 years

In a province where oil and gas reigns supreme, the unsung economic heroes in Alberta can be found in the food and beverage industry. In 2023, around 38,700 Albertans earned their paycheques from food and beverage manufacturing and the industry contributed $24.3 billion to the economy. As the second-largest manufacturing industry behind its O&G brethren, food and beverage represents more than one-fifth of all manufacturing sales in Alberta. Such an important and impactful industry needs support, and for 50 years the Alberta Food Processors Association (AFPA) has been a champion for the province’s food and beverage industry.

“We’re incredibly proud of the role we’ve played in ensuring food safety, fostering innovation and promoting the success of our members,” says Bianca Parsons, executive director, AFPA.

Since its beginnings in 1974, this member-funded non-profit organization has represented all segments of the food and beverage industry, from growers and retailers to processors and buyers. AFPA is dedicated to the growth of the industry and the members working within it, and it facilitates that growth and success by providing its members with valuable support in three core areas: training and education, advocacy and marketing.

The organization offers food safety training and education and features AFPA On Demand, a comprehensive hub for industry-specific online courses and materials covering the gamut of the food processing business. The Association also invests in workplace health and safety and is a certifying partner of Alberta’s COR/SECOR program to help companies manage their safety programs. Compliance is crucial and often confusing, so AFPA provides expertise surrounding regulatory changes and requirements while also providing a strong voice for members on the municipal, provincial and federal stage. Executive director Bianca Parsons recently joined the board of Food and Beverage Canada to advocate for the province’s food and beverage industry.

The final core service area is a key function of the Association: to help members effectively market their companies and promote their Alberta-made products. AFPA hosts numerous events and offers unique platforms to facilitate networking and connection across the industry and to encourage collaboration and support amongst members. Members are also invited to be part of AFPA’s programs to promote Alberta food products to consumers. Over the decades there have been various iterations of this buy-local concept, from Taste of Alberta in the late-1970s to Better Buy Alberta, Alberta Made, Support Alberta and today’s Made in Alberta initiative.

“We’re always out there trying to help consumers identify what’s made locally so while grocery shopping, we can create a stronger circular economy and help Alberta businesses thrive,” says Parsons.

The impact is significant. If consumers buy an imported loaf of bread, a maximum of 15 per cent of that sale will stay in Alberta, primarily with the local retailer. If that loaf of bread is made in Alberta, 85 to 90 per cent of that purchase remains here and filters back through the economy through taxes, employment and philanthropy.

Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation launched this labelling program with AFPA as program administrators in June 2023 in an effort to empower consumers to support local businesses and strengthening the province’s agri-food and beverage industry. The “Made in Alberta” sticker highlights locally sourced and processed food and beverages on grocery shelves, and an online catalog listing Alberta-made products makes it easier for Albertans to buy local.

Many large organizations have gotten behind the campaign including Sobeys, which introduced an Alberta Box of Made in Alberta products during the holiday season, and Freson Bros. Fresh Market, which gave Alberta processors the chance to pitch their products in hopes of becoming vendor partners. Also, industry events including the Made in Alberta lounge at the Calgary Stampede and the Made in Alberta kickoff to Farm Fair in Edmonton allowed processors and manufacturers to showcase their diverse, high-quality Alberta products. In the first year of the program, around 400 companies signed up and more than 600 products sport the Made in Alberta label.

In celebration of this initiative, AFPA recognized incredible processors throughout the province with the Alberta Food & Beverage Awards. More than 150 submissions across 12 categories showcased the variety of products that are raised, grown or sourced in Alberta or whose final transformation process occurs in the province. A judging panel of professional chefs, government officials, store buyers and other members of industry had the exciting job of tasting and evaluating each submission and crowning the winners.

“Winning is really good for companies because it helps them get a leg up if they are trying to get into different retail chains in Canada. The opportunity gives them better exposure, and it shows people just what products are Made in Alberta that they can support,” says Parsons.

This year’s winners are a varied and exceptional group of products that perfectly exemplify the diversity of the province’s food and beverage products. The 2024 winners are:

• Non-alcoholic beverage: Eagle Hill Farms, Haskap Honey Sweetened Juice

• Alcoholic beverage: Highwood Distillers, Sweet Sippin Maple Whiskey Cream

• Cereal: Going Nuts, Coconut Crunch Granola

• Condiments & sauces: Monster Sauce, Monster Crunch Chili Crisp

• Dairy: Friceys Prairie Fruit Pops Ltd, Fruit Covered Ice Cream Bar

• Sweets & candy: WOW! Factor Desserts, Gulab Jamun Dainty Cheesecake

• Growers: Sunterra Market, Sunterra Greenhouse Dutchess Strawberries

• Snack foods: 7 Summits Snacks, Dark Chocolate Superfood Bar

• Meat & seafood: Canadian Rangeland Bison and Elk Inc., Bison Premium Tomahawk

• Oils & seasonings: Darkside of the Grill Inc., Killer Shroomz

• Prepared meals: Flat Out Feasts, Cajun Jicama & Pork Skillet

• Most innovative:WOW! Factor Desserts, Gulab Jamun Dainty Cheesecake

On top of product awards, AFPA also established the Eric Haak Award, named after the long-time member and AFPA chair, owner of Sunrise Bakery and great humanitarian, and it will recognize a company exemplifying dedication, compassionate leadership and a passion for the industry. The Melody Pashko Award will highlight an employee whose dedication goes above and beyond every day, named after the Association’s GM who has given her heart and soul and countless hours to AFPA for nearly 40 years.

Next year’s awards are being held in Calgary, and Alberta producers are encouraged to submit their products for consideration and nominate businesses and individuals who are making the industry better.

After all, AFPA’s programming is geared toward growing and improving the industry as it helps members build their businesses. To that end, the Alberta government is providing funding to the Association for student work placements in the industry as part of Food Futures; Alberta food and beverage companies receive subsidies for hiring post-secondary students and recent graduates for job experience in industry-related jobs ranging from IT and engineering to human resources and food science.

“We are going into the third year of our student placement program. If companies want to hire under the WIL program, we can pay up to $5,000 to help cost-share for university students. Plus, we have an arm where we work with NAIT, SAIT and Lethbridge College under the apprenticeship program,” says Melody Pashko, general manager, AFPA.

The Association has also introduced Alberta Food Connect, a co-packing portal that brings established companies that have the capacity to take on more products or have available space together with up-and-comers trying to find a facility to help get their products off the ground while lessening their start-up costs.

For the past 50 years, the Alberta Food Processors Association has worked to promote local businesses and products in order to keep this lucrative industry strong. From small mom-and-pop shops at a Farmer’s Market to large manufacturing companies and all points in between, AFPA has the networking, training, advocacy and marketing to keep the industry and the Association vibrant for decades to come.

