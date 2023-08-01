Clearing the Air

Operating out of Edmonton and Calgary, the team at LD Filtration offers a combined 200 years of industry knowledge and experience, making it one of Alberta’s leading supplier of engine aftermarket, HVAC filtration and total indoor air quality solutions.

Dan (president) and Laura-Lee Linehan founded LD Filtration on May 21, 1993.

“While working for a lube shop supply company, Dan was given the opportunity to purchase the distribution lines when the market began to change. With his vision of a larger-scale filtration supply to other markets, he started L&D Distributors,” says Dakota Ward, vice president and newest owner of LD Filtration. “Today, we are the one-stop shop for expert advice on all things filtration. We have the people, the products, the experience and the accountability to our clients to ensure each step is handled exceptionally. Our brand was founded on relationships and we retain that second-to-none service today.”

When the company launched in 1993, L&D became a major distributor for Baldwin Filters. The company grew steadily and hit another milestone with the acquisition of Corona Supplies.

Ward adds, “With this purchase came the addition of the Donaldson Filtration Solutions product line, as well as a team with extensive filtration experience and technical knowledge. So, we were able to extend our reach with new supply contracts from the U.S. border to the Arctic Circle.”

He continues, “Over the years, L&D Distributors and Corona Supplies acquired more exclusive distribution lines, increasing our offering from engine-aftermarket filtration products to include dust, fume and mist collection, process filtration, hydraulic filtration and components, bulk fluid filtration and fuel additives, chemical filtration and chemical medias, HVAC filtration for commercial/industrial, institutional and healthcare facilities and total indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions. As we grew, we found ourselves needing to rebrand the way we market ourselves as we were now so much more than just ‘filter distributors.’ This is when the namesake, LD Filtration was born.”

Now, 30 years later, it’s clear to see what drives LD Filtration’s continued growth and success.

“First and foremost is our customer service,” smiles Ward, “and where we find ourselves unique from the competition is our ability to be agile in the market and pivot for our customers’ best interests. We have a wide offering of products and services that are continually growing and we take a different approach to each business unit based on specific needs instead of forcing products and services that are tied to any one manufacturer. We also strongly follow a continual learning approach, ensuring that LD Filtration is always finding the latest and greatest technology to offer our clients.”

Client education is a key component of the brand.

“Being proactive with preventative maintenance programs helps you avoid obvious risks like supply-chain disruptions, pricing concerns and wasted labour hours,” advises Ward. “Properly fitted filtration and maintenance can remove bypass in systems, decreasing the amount of cleaning, repairs and wear. In the industrial and engine aftermarket world, filters are the kidneys and liver of your systems, ensuring the heart of the operation can work optimally. Overlooking quality filtration will only bring you additional costly repairs, downtime and labour hours, which are often avoidable.”

He continues, “We also support our clients’ eco-friendly mindsets. Properly rated filtration cuts down energy costs and, depending on the facility size, the savings can be substantial. This is something we assist many clients with; utilizing third-party energy calculators, we provide a side-by-side comparison of products so they can make an educated decision.”

Ward pauses to laugh, “The most common comment I hear, even from long-term clients, is ‘I had no idea you folks knew about that or carried that product,’ so I strongly encourage everyone to ask the strangest of filtration questions you have! Chances are we’ve seen it or have it.”

It’s easy to overlook the importance of filtration in our daily lives, as it only comes to the forefront when our spaces are compromised. However, it plays a major role in our indoor air spaces and keeping food and medications at the right temperature. Filtration, ultimately, is a big part of daily health.

“COVID shed light on the importance of proper IAQ solutions, highlighting the need for quality filtration and best practices for keeping spaces safe,” Ward says. “During the pandemic, MERV-13 (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) filters were in hot demand following the release of science-backed studies showing how MERV-13 (or higher filtration) was able to filter the airborne particles the SARS-CoV-2 virus was attached to. As we find ourselves moving forward from the pandemic, wildfire smoke is a quick reminder of how important safe, clean air is to our health and well-being. The odor is only part of the problem. Without high-quality MERV-14+ filtration, carbon only assists in removing the odor; however, the particulate is still airborne and can pose a significant risk.”

For its customer service, product range, consumer education/advocacy and community giving, LD Filtration has been recognized many times over the years. The brand continues to be Canada’s largest independently owned Baldwin distributor and LD’s high-end final filter product is currently installed in a regulated institution that won a cleanest air in Canada award.

Ward concludes, “There are many people that have contributed to the success of LD Filtration. This includes our clients, many of which have been with Dan from the start. We are also very grateful to the LD Filtration team. We wouldn’t have successful growth if it weren’t for our dedicated team that keeps everything moving smoothly. Personally, I want to recognize Dan and Laura-Lee Linehan. These two incredible individuals created a company from a distribution line, in an industry that was often overlooked, into the multi-faceted industry leader it is today. Not only do they provide a safe, fun and welcoming workplace but they also foster an environment of success for everyone within it.”

Linehan and Ward say a special thank you, and goodbye, to Ernie the Black Lab and Cooper the Great Dane. These dogs were more than the pets of Linehan and Ward. Both dogs were part of the family at home and in the office. They were loved by the team and customers who saw them daily. Sadly, both Ernie and Cooper passed unexpectedly in the same week. They will both be remembered for the smiles they put on people’s faces and for being, classically, “very good dogs.”

4- 6130 4th St SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2B6

403-253-9494

info@LDFiltration.com

www.ldfiltration.com