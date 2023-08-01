Everything’s Coming up Roses for Peter Hughes Landscape

In May 1973, 22-year-old Peter Hughes scored a summer job with the City of Calgary Parks Maintenance department, but he was laid off after a month. With few options for other employment, his father suggested Hughes take what he’d learned mowing grass and start his own enterprise. With an old Chevy truck, a borrowed trailer and his dad’s lawnmower, he went to work for his neighbours, family and friends. His six regular clients quickly grew to more than he could handle alone so he hired a friend to be the first employee of Peter Hughes Landscape.

Being self-taught in both landscape construction and business, Hughes expanded his residential lawn maintenance services to include landscape construction, hired more staff and within a few years, the company flourished.

It hasn’t always been a bed of roses for the business. Devastation struck the Alberta economy due to the National Energy Program in the early 1980s and business withered and dried up. It resulted in Hughes having to lay off about 25 workers, leaving only one other person and himself on the payroll by 1983. For the next three years, Peter was pushing a lawnmower by himself. Personal circumstances took their toll as well: a failed marriage, the death of his father and a workplace tragedy. It was a bleak time.

“I stuck with it, as it was what I knew, and built it back up again,” says founder Peter Hughes. Resilience, tenacity and resourcefulness became a hallmark for him as he faced those serious challenges.

As the economy improved, the company grew in scope and size as it provided the friends-and-family level of service on which it was founded. Its gardening practices evolved with the times, incorporating drought-resistant plants and the use of fescue to grow an attractive, water-conscious yard. In helping clients plan and create outdoor spaces of their dreams, Peter Hughes Landscape staff are there to maintain the space to keep it looking beautiful. Whether the company is delivering residential landscaping and construction services to its long-time customers or working on commercial or condominium projects, Peter Hughes Landscape (PHL) is thinking outside the flower box to create spectacular spaces.

“To build a business such as this and run it for so long, you need to have great subtrades and suppliers. We’ve had tremendous support, particularly from our suppliers who have been with us for many years,” says Hughes.

Knowledgeable professionals from Blue Grass Nursery, Eagle Lake Nurseries and Five Star Trees have come through for PHL with everything from sod to rose bushes to mature Mountain Ash trees, along with landscape products like planters and garden décor. Given the limited species of trees and shrubs that can thrive in Calgary’s climate, they have managed to bring ideas to life and create landscapes with WOW. Other valued, long-time partners for Peter Hughes have been Homes by Avi (Doug Beach) and Calbridge Homes (Andrew Linehan) for whom the company has completed numerous multi-family and residential projects.

A talented, dedicated team has been essential for the success of Peter Hughes Landscape. Many employees have been with the company for between 10 and 20 years. Since 2005, through the astuteness of Hughes who pursued the foreign workers’ program, the backbone of the company has been the dedication and strong work ethic of many employees from Mexico who were hired. They take pride in their hard work and have returned year after year, often bringing with them close relatives who are eager to work. It is largely their fine landscaping efforts that have led to numerous awards for the company.

When the company started offering year-round services including snow removal and ice management, employees were offered full-time contracts and the opportunity to build their careers. Positive working relationships with clients throughout the seasons have developed and employees have been appreciated for their reliability and continuity of service. As they feel valued at work, it has led to staff feeling secure and becoming more invested in the success of the company. Year-round contracts continue to be renewed, ensuring the growth of the company creating a win-win situation.

Peter Hughes Landscape has received many local and provincial awards for excellence in landscape construction and maintenance. The pinnacle of achievement was in 2015 when they received a National Award of Excellence in Residential Landscape Construction from the Canadian Nursery and Trades Association for a backyard paradise they created for clients in Lake Chaparral, Calgary.

“We’re the only company ever to receive that award outside of British Columbia and Ontario and we were so honored to receive it,” says Hughes. “It put our whole repertoire, all of our components, into one fantastic job.”

This two-year project showcased all of PHL’s strengths, from concrete and carpentry work to stunning designs of flowerbeds and shrubs. The lakeside backyard featured an outdoor kitchen, a gas fire pit and lounging deck, incredible stone masonry, a stream leading to a waterfall in a pond (which drew from an underground water tank) and lovely foliage that perfectly complemented the overall design. The National Award was a feather in Peter Hughes Landscape’s cap and Hughes acknowledges the hard work of the talented team who worked on this project, and every project, to make them so successful.

The dedicated, competent staff is what has made it possible for Peter Hughes to step away from the helm after 50 years and let the long-time employees assume the day-to-day operations. The company is in good hands and is ready to maintain the founder’s legacy by always providing exceptional service to their valued customers.

“I’m very proud of everyone who has been part of the company,” Hughes says. “I’ve had the wonderful, loyal support of my wife, Darlene, and the wider community. Calgary is a tremendous place to live and do business. This is a really important milestone for me. We’ve made it to 50 years in business by never settling for good – we’ve always strived for excellence.”

Whether Calgarians are looking for a yard clean-up, lawn maintenance, a complete yard renovation or snow and ice removal, they know if they want to transform their mediocre property into a gorgeous one, they just need to call Peter Hughes Landscape.

7203 Flint Place SE, Calgary, AB

+1 (403) 543-3999

info@peterhugheslandscape.ca

www.peterhugheslandscape.ca