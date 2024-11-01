Fillmore Construction: The Next Chapter

Fillmore Construction, a family and employee-owned Canadian general contractor serving Western Canada. The company opened a permanent Calgary Office in January 2024 to better serve its clients while expanding its local resources. Fillmore Construction has been delivering for their clients in the Calgary region for over 30 years making up approximately a quarter of the company’s yearly revenue. The permanent office is just one of the latest steps in the evolution in the company and its continued growth. The company has also relocated its Edmonton headquarters to the new Ever Square Development between the main thoroughfares of Calgary Trail and Gateway Blvd in Edmonton.

From humble beginnings in the basement of the Fillmore family home in 1991, the company has gone through many challenges and changing market cycles, which have shaped the Western Canadian construction market.

Brent and Terry Fillmore came out west from New Brunswick in 1977, seeking opportunity and to build a family legacy. Brent founded Fillmore Construction on the idea that things could be done differently, and he passed that on to his two sons, who now run the company along with the like-minded management team. Chris Fillmore took over as president in 2016 and has established himself as a leader in the construction industry in Western Canada. Chris believes construction should be “fun,” and people in the company should be passionate about it.

Through his leadership, Fillmore has continued its measured growth. This is in no small part from the internal development, collection and recruitment of new construction professionals who now make up the company. This, combined with the strategic family decision to move to an employee ownership model in early 2020, has led to even more buy-in from staff and young up and coming talent.

Chris adds, “Even though we’re a young and talented group – with an average age just under 40 – many of our employees have been with us for a long time and have played a big part in our growth. The closeness and support within our team have been key to our success, creating an environment where everyone pushes each other to excel. With such a strong foundation, we have a promising future ahead.”

With the opening of the Calgary office and the move to the new flagship home office in Edmonton, Fillmore Construction is turning the page to the future, maturing and focusing on refining of the service offering to better serve our existing long-term clients and attract new long-term clients. Fillmore Construction intends to stay the course of a medium size contractor that punches above its weight class, competing with the biggest contractors in Canada with the small company touch and expertise.

“We have been very methodical about our growth. We will not sacrifice service or attention to detail for the sake of top line growth,” says Brian Drew VP Major Projects. “Our primary focus is always on relationships and providing the best possible service for our clients.”

Fillmore’s growth has been organic from the start with repeat clients relying on the consistent service offering and the power of those referrals to bring on new long-term clients seeking the same type of constructive relationships. This growth not only came in the form of new long-term clients over the years but new locations throughout Western Canada. Working in interior British Columbia led to the opening of the permanent Kelowna office in 2021 after 20 years of working in the province remotely out of Alberta. Fillmore’s clients brought them to these new locations and are the primary drivers of setting up permanent roots in these locales.

Travis Gilson, VP Operations says, “After over 30 years of growth, we felt it as the right time to make this move. Expanding our footprint in British Columbia and Calgary lets us stay closer to our key markets and better serve our clients. These new offices give us the opportunity to modernize and reflect our commitment to both our team and the communities we work in. These offices aren’t just new buildings; they’re designed to encourage more collaboration and creativity. With advanced technology and thoughtfully designed spaces, we’re setting up an environment where our team can grow and continue delivering innovative solutions.”

Chris adds, “It’s more than just a new office or a relocation for us. It’s a chance to elevate how we work, offering better facilities for our employees and welcoming our clients into a space that really showcases who we are as a company. We operated from our previous building for over 20 years after moving out of the family home basement. We expanded and renovated our past Edmonton office six times as we outgrew it. This was a clear sign of our growth and evolution. For the Calgary office, it is clear to us that the market is growing and we have something to offer which is a differentitator.”

In the competitive world of general contracting, what continues to set Fillmore apart is the focus on relationship building.

“Whether it’s with clients or within our team, we emphasize trust and partnership. We also pride ourselves on being adaptable, working on everything from large-scale projects to detailed renovations, all while finding cost effective solutions without cutting corners,” says Chris. “The most rewarding part is seeing the difference our work makes. We’ve built schools, healthcare facilities and spaces that help local economies thrive, and knowing we’ve contributed to the community is incredibly fulfilling.”

Those relationships extend to the team. Travis explains, “Even though we’re a young and talented group, many of our employees have been with us for a long time and have played a big part in our growth. The closeness and support within our team have been key to our success, creating an environment where everyone pushes each other to excel. With such a strong foundation, we have a promising future ahead.”

That future is an exciting one with plans to keep growing Fillmore across Alberta, British Columbia and into new markets, exploring new technology, continuing to develop sustainable practices and making sure they constantly stay ahead in an evolving industry.

Chris concludes, “Calgary has a unique mix of resilience and innovation. It’s a place where businesses really support one another, and we’re proud to be part of such a collaborative community. The business community is truely dynamic and forward-thinking. The city has an entrepreneurial spirit that encourages innovation and new ideas, which aligns with our approach to business. The growth opportunities are significant, and we enjoy being part of that energy. We’re looking ahead with big plans—growing our presence across Alberta, British Columbia and into new markets. At the core of it all, we’ll always stay focused on building and nurturing long-term relationships, which is what got us here in the first place.”

Calgary Office:

#340, 318 11 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

T. 403-262-0233 | E. info@fcmi.net

www.fillmoreconstruction.com