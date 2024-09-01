Precision Motorcycles – Celebrating 25 Years

Some artists sculpt a masterpiece out of clay, some create portraits on canvas and still others capture a powerful moment on film. And some artists like Brent Robertson pour their creativity into metal; his art just happens to be something people can hop onto and take for a ride. For 25 years, Robertson has been creating incredible custom motorcycles and supporting the motorcycle community out of his southeast Calgary shop.

FROM SMALL TOWN BEGINNINGS TO BIG DREAMS

Brent’s love for motorcycles began in high school, where an autobody class sparked his interest in cars and bikes. By 17, he owned his first Harley-Davidson – a 1981 FXE.

“I knew then that I was hooked,” Brent recalls. After graduating, Brent left Manitoba with just $700 and headed to Calgary in search of new opportunities. He worked various jobs, from autobody shops and construction management to landscaping and heavy-duty mechanics. However, his evenings were spent at a local bike shop working for free but gaining invaluable experience.

In 1999, Brent’s life took a significant turn when he was offered the opportunity to purchase the business. He took out a bank loan, bought the business assets and started designing motorcycle frames. Thus, Precision Frameworx was born in his garage.

BUILDING A BUSINESS FROM THE GROUND UP

Initially, Brent envisioned building custom bikes, but early inquiries led him to focus on creating frames for international export. “A friend of mine was a welder and he came on board to help out,” Brent says. One of his first sales was to a shop in New Hampshire, and soon, word spread. Brent quit his job to fully focus on his new venture. Within a few months, it was clear that more space was needed, prompting a move to a 3,500-square-foot bay in the Foothills Industrial area.

The early days were not without challenges. Brent had to balance time, learn about the industry and figure out how to run a business. He faced resistance from competitors and dealt with the trial and error of building wide tire frames, a novel concept at the time.

“I just kept going,” Brent says. His determination saw him traveling to meet suppliers, builders and attending dealer expos across the United States.

KEY TO SUCCESS: PERSEVERANCE AND INNOVATION

Brent attributes his success to a combination of stubbornness, perseverance and a refusal to give up. Precision Frameworx filled a void in the market as custom motorcycles gained popularity worldwide. The company’s custom frames became a favorite among big-name builders, earning media exposure and driving public interest.

With few quality frame manufacturers that could produce the fat tire designs that were popular, Precision Frameworx rose to the top in the industry. The team provided custom frames to big-name custom builders who were gaining notoriety in the growing number of motorcycle magazines and

television shows. At a time before social media, these builders drove the hype around products and trends, shining a light on what was possible.

“At this time, my motto was: ‘The only thing holding you back is your bank account and your imagination’,” Brent shares.

A lot of people were willing to spend big money for custom paint jobs and unique design features like those they saw in the pages of Hot Bike or Easyriders magazines or that they watched come to life on television shows like Biker Build Off or American Chopper. This media exposure ignited the imagination of the general public who now saw that they could help design their own custom motorcycle. By the early 2000s, custom bikes had gone mainstream, and Brent embraced the demand for custom builds.

“I became known as the custom bike builder in town,” he says.

Despite long hours, the period was a vibrant time of growth and creativity. A few clients enjoyed the unique opportunity to participate in Brent’s Chopper School. This hands-on experience allowed them to work alongside the team during the design, build, and assembly phases of their custom bikes. Through this process, new owners gained an in-depth understanding of their purchase, a keen appreciation for the craftsmanship involved, and invaluable insight into maintaining their investment.

ADAPTING AND THRIVING

Precision Frameworx continued to grow, moving to a 13,500-square-foot facility in 2004. This new space featured a dedicated showroom, retail parts, and a large welding and fabrication shop. However, as interest in motorcycle shows declined, the business faced new challenges. Brent adapted by offering a variety of services, including a full retail store, online store, and service department.

In a bid to innovate, Brent took on a few investors and created Thug Motorcycle Company out of the Precision Frameworx shop. The team aimed to build a package bike with superior design and upgraded features that rode like a custom bike. Robertson went the extra mile to set the company up for success; he remains the only motorcycle manufacturer in Canada that has a 17-digit national safety mark; a VIN approved by the Department of Transportation Canada and the Department of Transportation USA. Obtaining certification from the Department of Transportation (DOT) is an incredibly rigorous process. The motorcycle components are independently verified and tested to ensure that they meet or exceed current safety and environmental protection standards and then the bike is tested as a whole. Some of the testing includes brakes, fuel, emissions and lights.

Godfather

“I went through the whole process of DOT certification in 2007 and designed the bike to meet EPA testing standards, the testing is unbelievable,” Brent says. “For example, the fuel testing alone requires that the gas tank be frozen, then heated up to see at what temperature it will explode. Motorcycles that are built under our DOT certification are authorized to be sold in any market in the world where DOT standards are recognized and implemented. I am the only manufacturer in Canada to have this certification and I’m really proud of that.”

Despite their efforts, Thug Motorcycle Company struggled to take off due to the lack of a dedicated sales and marketing team, and the industry experienced a cooling period that paused Brent’s vision for the company. Always nimble, his business pivoted again, diversifying to introduce new income streams to keep the company productive. When Harley-Davidson began closing dealerships, Brent reached out to the shops and offered to buy their remaining stock at a discount. This inventory established Precision Frameworx’s thriving online store that continues to source hard-to-find parts for shops and DIYers.

Precision Frameworx has become the go-to shop for motorcycle parts, service, diagnostics, customization and maintenance. The team has the combined experience and knowledge to do virtually anything. This comprehensive shop brings machining and fabrication under the same roof making it a convenient one-stop shop.

Looking ahead, Brent is focused on the upcoming re-launch of the Thug Motorcycle Company, with hopes of bringing the Thug Motorcycle to market and exploring international opportunities.

“Right now, with the help of investors, I’m really focused on the upcoming re-launch of the Thug Motorcycle Company. Ideally, in the next five years I’ll see the realization of my dream of taking the Thug Motorcycle to market and having that available for purchase from dealers around the world. There is a lot of interest from foreign markets, particularly the Middle East, and I’m excited to explore those opportunities further.”

RESURRECTING THUG MOTORCYCLE COMPANY

Customers will soon have even more options at Precision Frameworx as Robertson is bringing back Thug Motorcycle Company. The old Harley-Davidson FXR, popular in the 1980s, left a void when it was discontinued, and Thug aims to fill that gap.

“We’re in the process of developing a new motorcycle right now that is definitely going to be a head-turner. I’m really excited about this,” Brent says. “We’re building that classic style but with modern features like fuel injection, a high displacement motor, ABS brakes and an electronic cruise control – all the bells and whistles.”

The new Thug model will boast well-designed features and top-of-the-line components that are custom-built, not just assembled. It will carry the DOT VIN number, allowing dealers worldwide to sell these bikes from their own showrooms. In a different market than before, Brent Robertson is excited to realize his vision for Thug motorcycles: high-quality, beautifully designed classic bikes that ride like a dream. With FXRs making a comeback, there is a strong market for this style, and motorcycle enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this impressive ride from Thug Motorcycle Company and Precision Frameworx.

