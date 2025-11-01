Redefining the art of dentistry.

In an industry increasingly dominated by large corporate entities, Imagine Dental is bucking the trend by remaining proudly independent. The innovative practice focuses on strong patient relationships and uncompromising quality standards, prioritizing care over profits. Imagine Dental takes pride in delivering elevated customer service and positive patient experiences, both of which are diminishing with the rise of corporate dentistry.

“We have three offices that I’ve grown with my team, and we’re really focused on that level of customer care that separates us from corporate practices, which often lose that personal touch,” says Imagine Dental owner and dentist, Dr. Danielle Davids.

Dr. Davids understands the importance of customer service firsthand. She purchased her flagship downtown location in 2010 and the vibrant core faced challenges beginning in 2015 when the energy sector slowed and more significantly in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions shuttered many businesses. These setbacks pushed the practice to become more efficient while ensuring patients felt safe and confident during visits.

The pandemic prompted Dr. Davids and her team to strengthen business systems and clinical procedures, rebuilding the downtown practice while also exploring opportunities to grow the brand. After three years of searching, she purchased a second practice in Marda Loop in early 2023, and just nine months later she discovered another opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“The building was south, in the community of Legacy. We were excited as half my team already lived there. It’s such a growing community that I asked my team, ‘I’m not doing this unless you’re all in – it’s all for one and one for all,’ They agreed, and we made it happen,” she says. “I love the business side of dentistry, and as a team, we were ready to grow together.”

To support growth across her three boutique practices, Dr. Davids committed to assembling a highly qualified team of dental and administrative professionals capable of delivering exceptional care at every location. She places a high value on professional development, consistently investing in her team’s continuing education and integrating advanced technologies and methodologies. This ensures the highest standard of care for all patients, regardless of the procedure.

Imagine Dental offers the full spectrum of general dentistry, but with an approach that is anything by ordinary. Comprehensive hygiene appointments and exams include detailed scans and photos which provide baselines for monitoring, repairs or reconstruction in the future. Patients can also access advanced services such as tooth extractions, bone grafting and custom dentures, all under one roof. For more accurate diagnostics, the practice employs Diagnocat, an artificial intelligence software that analyzes X-rays and images using input from tens of thousands of dentists to detect conditions ranging from decay to periodontal bone loss.

“It’s like a second opinion from 50,000 dentists,” she says. “It doesn’t replace our expertise but it gives us another tool to ensure we provide the best possible care.”

Technology is a cornerstone of Imagine Dental. Dr. Davids’ training on the CEREC system allows her to design, mill and fit custom fillings, crowns, veneers or bridges in-house within a single visit. Recognizing that dental anxiety is a significant barrier to treatment, Imagine Dental also offers sedation dentistry at two locations to help patients receive care comfortably.

For patients seeking advanced cosmetic dentistry, Imagine Dental is a go-to provider of teeth whitening, veneers and Invisalign, clear aligners that shift the teeth without the brackets and wires of traditional braces. With high-tech 3D imaging systems that capture precise measurements, including root positioning, the team designs highly accurate and effective aligner trays tailored to each patient.

“We are passionate about full smiles and cosmetic treatments,” says Dr. Davids. “One of my goals is to partner with cosmetic spas by offering veneers as a way to help their clients compete their smile transformations.”

That passion extends beyond aesthetics. Dr. Davids is particularly motivated to help women who have endured significant personal challenges such as eating disorders, addiction or domestic violence. Whether restoring eroded teeth caused by prolonged bulimia, addressing severe decay linked to substance use or repairing trauma from abuse, her mission is to help these patients rebuild both their smiles and their confidence.

Today’s dental care goes far beyond cleanings and fillings. Issues with the jaw or bite can cause discomfort and long-term health complications. To support holistic patient health, Imagine Dental offers Botox treatments for TMJ pain, teeth grinding and migraines. By relaxing the masseter and temporalis muscles, Botox alleviates tension and can even lower the upper lip line to reduce the appearance of a gummy smile. These treatments provide both relief from pain and a boost in confidence.

Dr. Davids vision also extends globally. Before purchasing her first practice, she participated in volunteer dentistry in underserved regions and remains passionate about international outreach. She hopes to one day involve her team in dental missions with organizations such as Kindness in Action, or even spearhead Imagine Dental’s own initiatives.

“When we talk about giving back, my dream is to open a satellite clinic in a developing country where my team, or even colleagues from other practices, can contribute their skill to communities in need,” she says.

Until then, Dr. Davids and her team continue to give back locally by sponsoring community events and youth sports in Marda Loop and Legacy while partnering with local organizations to provide dental care for those in need. At its core, Imagine Dental is about more than dentistry. It’s about building community, fostering trust and creating confidence, one healthy smile at a time.

Imagine Dental – Downtown

420 – 2nd Street SW #102A

Calgary, AB T2P 3K4

P: (403) 770-6900

E: info@imaginedental.com

Imagine Dental – Marda Loop

#212, 2031 – 33rd Avenue SW (Second Floor)

Calgary, AB T2T 1Z5

P: (403) 242-4690

E: info@mardaloopdds.com

Imagine Dental – Legacy

#505, 180 Legacy Main Street SE

Calgary, Alberta T2X 4R9

P: (403) 300-2587

E: info@imaginedentallegacy.com

www.imaginedental.com