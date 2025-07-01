The Enduring Legacy of Wolfe Automotive Group.

For nearly as long as the automobile industry has been in Alberta, the Wolfe family has been there to support it. In 1921, F.J. Wolfe laid the foundation with Wolfe’s Auto Service and quickly grew beyond car repairs. He launched a General Motors dealership, Edmonton Motors, in 1925 and then built a massive indoor garage to meet the needs of the burgeoning industry. F.J.’s legacy of service and community has been carried forward through three more generations with F.J.’s son Merrill, grandson Robert and now great-granddaughter Ashley at the helm, and each generation strives to safeguard the foundational values of the company while implementing innovations to ensure success for generations to come.

“My father was adamant that for a business to succeed it must change. When he took over from his father, he was encouraged to make his own business decisions and build his own team. I was awarded the same courtesy and support when it was my turn to lead the company. Innovate, Automate or Eliminate; when those actions are not kept top of mind, the industry will pass you by,” says Ashley Wolfe, President of the Wolfe Automotive Group.

This philosophy allowed each generation to build a team around them that helped them adapt to the changes and challenges in the industry and the world at the time. Wolfe dealers survived the Great Depression only to get shuttered as World War II diverted manufacturing, rode out Alberta’s boom-and-bust economy, experienced the growing pains of technology, worked around supply chain issues and navigated a global pandemic. They emerged on the other side stronger thanks to loyal customers, a stellar reputation and entrepreneurial grit that propelled them to the forefront of the industry.

To remain at the forefront, Wolfe Automotive Group has grown through acquisition and expansion along the way, adding GSL Chevrolet Cadillac (1986), Western GMC Buick Edmonton (1999) and Westgate Chevrolet Edmonton (2018), moving Edmonton Motors and opening Wolfe Cadillac Edmonton (2018), CanBow Motors Canmore (2019), Wolfe Chevrolet GMC Fort Benton (2024) and Wolfe Ford of Fort Benton (2024). Then they moved GSL into two new facilities, Wolfe Chevrolet GMC Buick Calgary and Wolfe Cadillac Calgary (2025). In 2021, the Group rebranded all their dealerships to fly under the Wolfe brand, allowing for economies of scale in its marketing efforts and consistent messaging throughout its community outreach initiatives.

Last year, the Group also established Alpha Exports led by Ashley’s brother, Harrison Wolfe, to facilitate the buying and selling of preowned vehicles for Wolfe Automotive Group to keep inventory fresh and moving.

“Our goal is to have no pre-owned vehicles in inventory over 65 days old and to turn our inventory as much as possible. Harrison and this new company play an integral part in supporting this goal. The purchasing and selling of pre-owned vehicles comes with the need for high levels of trust. It’s one of many things that makes Harrison perfect to champion this endeavor,” Ashley says.

To better serve its customers, Wolfe’s Calgary divisions moved out of their long-time downtown location “On the trail beside the Bow” and built new on the southwest edge of the city. Opening its doors on March 3, 2025, the lot features two separate dealerships on one 16-acre property, with the new and improved Wolfe Chevrolet GMC Buick on one side and Wolfe Cadillac on the other.

“Moving here was a bit daunting because there’s not a whole lot out this way just yet; our street is almost a Range Road,” says Ashley. “But it was a bit like Field of Dreams – ‘if you build it, they will come,’ and they have. Our loyal customers have followed us and we have had great traffic from new customers.”

Creating a positive customer experience is at the core of the organization, and Wolfe has delivered with these new builds. Customers can hit the virtual links on the onsite golf simulator while the service team works on their vehicle, and the upgraded simulator also features sports like soccer and football that will keep kids occupied as their parents browse the luxury vehicles onsite.

Wolfe, alongside General Motors, envisions an electric vehicle future, so invested heavily in an EV-forward facility. The dealerships have over 20 EV charging stations located both inside and outside of the facility, and Wolfe also invested in larger and more detail bays.

“As the cost of ownership has increased, so has the desire to maintain and keep their automobile investment healthy and to a high standard,” says Ashley. “We saw the need to provide additional detailing services for clients to keep their investment in peak form. Film protection is one of our main focuses as we believe that installation on every vehicle is necessary in our Alberta climate and with the gravel on our roads.”

Given that EVs are heavier and wear through tires faster than gas vehicles, the group also built a huge indoor tire centre that stores more than 1,300 sets of tires for customers. On top of that, the Wolfes designed both GM dealerships to meet their business needs and to facilitate their philanthropic focus. The family has always been committed to helping the community, but when Harrison’s son required open-heart surgeries, Harrison’s and Ashley’s families started raising money for the Edmonton and Calgary Children’s Hospitals and decided to turn those efforts into the Wolfe Pack Warriors Foundation. The non-profit foundation supports Alberta-based charities that fall under three pillars: children and their families, access to the outdoors and athletics, and women in leadership. From keeping girls in sport to mental health supports, from aiding women experiencing domestic violence to creating connections for people with disabilities out in nature, the organization is making a big difference in the communities in

which it does business. In addition to Foundation donations, the Wolfe Calgary dealerships also host non-profit events to help charities raise money for their causes.

“We’ve built a larger-than-normal boardroom in both facilities and above-standard sound and PA systems so charities can use the TVs and speakers if they are doing galas to raise funds. This is something we are really focused on here,” says Ashley. “Our charitable arm shows something about who we are as people. We have a set of values: a strong work ethic, honesty, integrity. And so do our people.”

They seek out like-minded individuals to join the extended Wolfe family, and to date there are around 490 employees across an organization that respects, supports and encourages them to grow through training, education and promotion. There’s little turnover, and the long-tenured staff is dedicated to achieving the great customer satisfaction scores that make repeat customers for life. The Wolfe Automotive Group is proud of this strong team and takes good care of them, from an onsite gym to investment and benefits packages.

Now in its fourth generation, the organization continues to empower staff, support the community and provide quality service and an incredible product to customers. With more than 100 years of experience under its belt, the Wolfe Automotive Group has proven it’s ready for anything.

Wolfe Cadillac Calgary

587.391.7999 • 756 101 Street SW

www.wolfecadillaccalgary.com

Wolfe Chevrolet GMC Buick Calgary

403.265.7690 • 756 101 Street SW

www.wolfecalgary.com