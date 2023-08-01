Turning 40 Looks Great on The Nut Man

In 1983, Calgary entrepreneurs turned their appreciation for 16th century British peddlers into an Alberta institution. The Nut Man brought the charm of European snack vendors to Alberta offices with their version of the old peddlers’ trolleys loaded with sweet and savory snacks. The Nut Man quickly became more about building relationships than just nuts and candies.

“It’s not about the transaction. It’s about the experience. When The Nut Man shows up, it’s a reason to stop what you’re doing and catch up with your agent,” says Jade Anderson, CEO of The Nut Man Co. “The company was built to sell nuts, snacks, candies and chocolates, and we have done all that, very well in fact for 40 years, but we are in the business of providing experience and building relationships.”

This was part of the appeal for Jade Anderson, who purchased The Nut Man in 2019, and she continues to focus on personal connections and growth as she brings the iconic business into the 21st century.

The Nut Man has always been about face-to-face relationships, and that focus made COVID particularly challenging. When The Nut Man shut down due to AHS restrictions, Anderson had to find creative ways to sell products without going inside.

“The Nut Man was old school prior to COVID, and it pushed us to take a fresh new look at the company. We made some transformations. Some people will say, ‘I can’t believe you took over right before COVID’ but I think it was what ended up saving The Nut Man,” she says. “And of course, our loyal customers who continue to shop locally and support us.”

One of the COVID transformations was The Nut Man food truck, A.K.A. The Nut Mobile. This customized transit van is a snack shop on wheels that allowed the company to meet demand while still practicing physical distancing. The food truck remains a hit after COVID restrictions have lifted and Anderson plans to introduce one to the Edmonton market soon.

Anderson and her team also introduced the convenience of modern retail opportunities by making The Nut Man products available on Door Dash and Skip the Dishes apps. They also created online ordering options with free delivery over $50 so customers could easily access their favourite snacks anytime.

COVID pushed The Nut Man to become more competitive and creative in today’s market and spurred the staff to continue looking at new and exciting ways to reach customers and bring on new products even with the supply shortages. Once restrictions eased, many customers welcomed route agents back into the office while also continuing to order online for quick delivery between visits so no cravings went unsatisfied.

After all, the heart of the company is the snacks and snackers, and The Nut Man continues to bring in delicious treats that you won’t find just anywhere. Top sellers are as unique as its customers, with favourites ranging from zingy New York Style Mustard Pretzels and sweet and crunchy French Burnt Peanuts to Bourbon Street Mix and potato chip-wrapped peanuts called Spud Balls. There’s something for every taste and lifestyle on offer. The Nut Man carries healthier choices like soya nuts, treats with a kick like spicy redskin peanuts, savory snacks like beef jerky and sweets like milk chocolate covered almonds.

With so much to choose from, it can be tough to decide so The Nut Man introduced four- or eight-product monthly subscription packages. Customers receive a different random assortment of products each month that hit all the major food groups: chocolate, candy, nuts and snacks. This encourages customers to try something they perhaps wouldn’t on their own and it introduces new customers outside the office setting to the company. Of course, if customers want to stick to their favourites, The Nut Man is happy to accommodate. The team is constantly sourcing new local products to add to the more than 100 incredible current products and is creating new mixes that bring surprising flavours together to keep things exciting.

“We’ve started to make a lot more of our own mixes. We have a lot of fun creating new things. It’s like art with snacks and candy,” Anderson says.

The Nut Man takes the art of the snack seriously, but the staff has lots of fun delivering it. The staff of over 30 is a tight-knit group that enjoys coming to work, socializes in off hours and works hard but laughs harder. They treat each other like family, which explains the high number of long-tenured employees that get to know customers well. Route agents make sure to have their customers’ favourites on hand when they stop in, and customers are as happy visiting with their route agent as they are digging into their goodies.

For those who want to shop in person rather than online or in the office, The Nut Man launched its new Calgary retail hub on 58th Avenue SW. Customers can come in and buy their favourite Nut Man treats as well as browse other products including fudge, freeze-dried candy and organic loose teas from great local vendors.

“Being local is incredibly important. We must support each other. It’s not always about competition and transactions. It’s about working together, and when you meet like-minded companies, the idea is for everybody to succeed,” she says.

The sister company, Bumble Bee Baskets, is represented in the new location as well, with gift baskets for any occasion and endless possibilities for custom ones. The two companies assemble personalized corporate gift baskets and trays that help clients stand out and be remembered. Taking the time to assemble a basket that is tailored to a recipient’s interests and tastes is a powerful way to show appreciation to both staff and clients.

“Corporate gifting has become buying in bulk from Costco because they have loads of people; they have to get something for on their list. We do custom gifts, which expands our reach and helps companies grow their customer base, retention and relationships, as well as allows us to support other local businesses,” she says.

The company also reaches new customers through fundraisers and is proud to present something outside the usual campaigns for sports teams, school groups and organizations. A fundraiser sets up an account and has their own website with a dedicated link to share with family and friends so they can directly support the campaign.

“We love to do fundraisers. It’s easy for the organizations collecting and it allows us to give back,” she says. “We give a pretty good percentage back to the fundraisers. It’s not about a profit; we want to support all these organizations that continue to support us.”

Giving back is critical for The Nut Man. Since inception the company has supported local hospitals and various charities, and as a long-time vendor at hospitals, it was the first invited back once COVID restrictions were lifted. The team is proud to give back to these organizations that do so much for the community.

Gratitude, which is tattooed on Jade Anderson’s forearm, is the foundation on which The Nut Man is built, and she is grateful for her supportive team, incredible suppliers and partners, and customers who continue to support The Nut Man after 40 years. And with the updated processes and constantly evolving product, The Nut Man is poised to keep getting better with age.

119 58 Ave SW,

Calgary, AB T2J 3V1

403-266-4699

nutman.ca