Canada Looks to Oil & Gas Economy for Security, Climate Benefits – Poll

For those who feel Canada’s citizens just aren’t getting the message on the importance to their lives of our country’s oil and gas economy, a recent Nanos Research national poll should provide a strong measure of comfort.

Not only do 79 per cent of Canadians polled recognize the importance of oil and gas to the current economy – up five points from a similar Nanos poll just this past January – but now 59 per cent think those products will remain economically important to us in future. Further, a majority thinks Canada’s oil and gas exports should expand for climate and security reasons going forward. These are solid, common-sense findings.

Other data points within the survey give some confidence that the sector is more or less on the right track. The survey, conducted by Nanos for the University of Ottawa this past August, showed Canadians are progressively leaning more toward non-partisanship in energy decisions, and that academics and industry experts rank above others in the hierarchy to inform decision-making.

Another finding is sure to hit home for many who think broader Canadian support for oil and gas should be fostered in order for infrastructure projects to be more quickly and efficiently permitted and built.

The survey found a majority of Canadians say Canada is performing poorly in building public confidence in energy decision-making (28 per cent very poor and 33 per cent poor, according to the poll) and in developing a shared long-term vision for Canada’s energy future (28 per cent very poor and 31 per cent poor).

Readers don’t have to look very far to find an example of a nation that takes its economy seriously, works hard to build a broad consensus and, in contrast to Canada, plays to its economic strengths and celebrates its resulting growth. OECD data comparisons will show a burgeoning U.S. economy compared to a lagging Canadian one.

From my perspective, that has to do with Canada’s lack of a unifying economic vision on energy – and on natural resources more broadly.

Meanwhile, the recent Nanos poll and others like it portray a Canadian population waking up to the fact that natural resource development helps support public programs, provides massive employment across the country and makes life more affordable for all Canadians.

That’s why I’m convinced the world needs more Canadian natural resources and at the same time we need a stronger resource economy, one that supports its current three million resources-related jobs and accounts for more than a fifth of our economy and half our exports.

I read this poll as signifying to Canadians that it’s time to get behind the women and men who work hard in energy, forestry, mining and agriculture. It’s time to recommit our support for our natural resources economy.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder / spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-initiated group that supports Canadian energy development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.