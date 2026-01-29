Rewarding the C of Red.

Hockey is about more than wins and losses.

It’s about belonging.

It’s about the ritual of pulling on your jersey, the collective roar after a big goal – anywhere you watch the game – and the pride that comes with being part of something bigger than yourself.

Here in Calgary, we have a name for that: the C of Red.

That sense of community and connection is what inspired us to launch the new Club Red Membership Rewards program.

For years, our fans have shown up for this team with unbridled passion. You fill the Scotiabank Saddledome, travel the highways, wear the logo with pride, and pass your love of the Flames from one generation to the next.

Club Red Membership Rewards is our way of saying thank-you!

It’s designed to recognize loyalty in all its forms. Being a Flames fan doesn’t look the same for everyone. Our new program acknowledges that fandom isn’t one-size-fits-all and rewards it accordingly.

Members earn points for engaging with the team. That includes attending games, checking in when we’re at home or on the road, purchasing merchandise, participating in challenges and digital games, and reading articles and watching videos on the app. Those points unlock real value: exclusive experiences, team merchandise, and food and beverage offers.

What excites me most is that this program isn’t just about transactions – it’s about relationships. It strengthens the bond between the Flames and our community by turning everyday engagement into something rewarding and personal.

Membership is easy to join, simple to use and designed with fans of all ages in mind. Whether you’re a lifelong season-ticket member or a young fan discovering Flames hockey for the first time, Club Red gives you a way to be seen and valued as part of our team.

The C of Red has always been the heartbeat of our franchise. Your energy fuels our players, defines our home-ice advantage and your commitment makes Calgary one of the greatest hockey cities in the world. Club Red Member Rewards builds on that tradition by celebrating what makes this fan base so special: loyalty, passion and community.

As we look to the future our focus remains clear. We want to create unforgettable experiences, compete at the highest level, and continue earning the trust and pride of our fans. Club Red Membership Rewards is an important step in that journey.

Thank you for standing with us, supporting your team and for being the C of Red. We can’t wait to reward you for it.

Go, Flames, Go!