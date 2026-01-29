A sense of community does not diminish with age. For seniors, staying connected to the world beyond their front door remains a defining factor in quality of life, mental health and personal dignity. Yet community engagement in senior living is often narrowly defined by outings or physical mobility, overlooking the many ways connection can be nurtured without leaving home.

As Calgary faces an aging population alongside mounting housing pressures, organizations supporting seniors are rethinking how engagement is created, sustained and personalized. Whether seniors are aging at home, living in a retirement residence or residing in subsidized housing, one principle is increasingly clear: meaningful connection is not optional. It is foundational.

Across care models, providers are finding that engagement is less about where seniors live and more about whether they continue to feel seen, valued and part of something larger.

Engagement as belonging, not activity

For seniors who choose to age at home, community engagement is often misunderstood as a question of whether they still go out. That narrow definition overlooks what engagement truly means, according to Focus on Caring, a Calgary-based provider of in-home senior support services.

“Community engagement means actively helping seniors stay woven into the fabric of the world around them, even while living in their own homes,” says president Carla Amthor. “It’s not just about leaving the house – it’s about meaningful participation and belonging.”

For many seniors, that participation includes continuing cherished routines such as attending church, book clubs, legion meetings, cultural events or grandchildren’s recitals. Others focus on maintaining relationships with neighbours, friends, faith communities and hobby groups, while some discover new interests when older ones become harder to access.

At Focus on Caring, engagement is defined on an individual basis. Care plans are intentionally built around what “community” means to each client, with the goal of supporting the whole person.

“We focus on the whole person, intentionally supporting our clients to maintain their connections,” Amthor explains. “We help our seniors feel known, valued and connected, focusing on belonging, purpose and participation at a level that matches our client’s abilities.”

Connection as a protector of health

Remaining connected to the outside world plays a critical role in protecting both mental and physical health, particularly for seniors who choose to age in place. Many Focus on Caring clients have lived in their communities for decades, and remaining connected helps preserve both identity and continuity.

“Staying connected is a powerful protector of both mental and physical health,” Amthor says. “Connection reduces risk of depression and anxiety – social isolation is linked to higher rates of cognitive decline and even dementia progression.”

Engagement also reinforces a senior’s sense of self beyond care needs.

“It preserves identity and purpose – seniors who stay engaged in their lifelong roles maintain a stronger sense of self,” Amthor adds. “This reminds them who they are beyond their basic care needs and creates the realization that their life experiences still matter.”

The benefits extend to physical well-being as well, encouraging movement, improving sleep and appetite, and supporting cognitive health through meaningful interaction.

“Studies consistently show that socially active seniors experience slower functional decline than those who become isolated,” she notes.

Even as mobility or health changes, connection does not disappear. In one example, a client who can no longer attend church in person is supported to participate weekly through online services. In another, individualized support allows one spouse to maintain social routines while the other, living with dementia, remains engaged through familiar walks and activities.

These connections are made possible through Focus on Caring’s lifestyle assistants, whose role extends well beyond basic care.

“Our lifestyle assistants do not force participation or entertain without purpose,” Amthor emphasizes. “They develop a trusting relationship with our clients by respecting personal choices and boundaries.”

They are companions and continuity keepers, helping clients navigate change while preserving meaningful routines and relationships.

Choice and balance in retirement living

In retirement living settings, community engagement often takes shape through a balance of internal programming and opportunities beyond the residence. At Prominence Way Retirement Community, engagement is embedded into the resident experience through choice, accessibility and variety.

“We bring in a variety of different denominational churches to provide spiritual fulfillment,” says Karen Wenzek, marketing manager at Prominence Way. Residents also participate in purpose-driven community contributions, including fundraising initiatives supporting veteran-focused organizations.

Prominence Way places a strong emphasis on intergenerational engagement. Partnerships with local youth organizations bring younger community members into the residence for shared activities such as board games, music and mentorship opportunities.

“These collaborations bring younger community members into shared activities,” Wenzek notes, broadening residents’ social networks and fostering a sense of purpose.

Music-based programming, including a resident singing group led by family members, has proven particularly impactful. Pet visits provide comfort and emotional support, while one-to-one visits ensure residents who prefer quieter engagement remain connected.

Equally important, residents help shape engagement opportunities. Prominence Way conducts recreation satisfaction surveys twice each year and holds monthly meetings with the Lifestyles Manager, giving residents a direct voice in programming and outings.

Partnerships such as the Calgary Public Library, along with guest speakers and resident-led exercise programs, support lifelong learning, health and independence. Together, these initiatives reflect Recreation Therapy’s four pillars – leisure, autonomy, optimal health and quality of life – resulting in more engaged residents.

Balancing engagement within the residence with outings into the broader community is central to the approach.

“By offering both on-site engagement and off-site experiences, we ensure residents can choose how they connect, supporting inclusion, autonomy and a rich, well-balanced lifestyle,” says Teri Speed, lifestyles manager at Prominence Way.

Outings include shopping trips, live theatre, Calgary Philharmonic performances and scenic drives, all planned with accessibility and resident interests in mind.

Community within financial constraints

For seniors living in subsidized housing, access to meaningful connection must often be achieved within tighter financial and systemic constraints. At Calgary Heritage Housing (CHH), community engagement is viewed as inseparable from access and equity.

“The size of a person’s bank account shouldn’t deprive them of the opportunity to benefit from a circle of meaningful friendships and supports,” says CEO Marlys Jordan.

While CHH functions primarily as a landlord for functionally independent seniors, it operates dedicated Life Enrichment and Tenant Support teams. These teams coordinate on-site social opportunities while linking tenants to external resources such as emergency funding, affordable transit and low-cost recreation.

Meaningful connection often develops organically through casual coffee chats, group yoga sessions streamed through Roku and tenant-led social activities.

“These casual connections tend to be meaningful because they materialize organically given the opportunity,” Jordan explains.

Seasonal events, community gardens and food commissaries further foster belonging and shared purpose, while well-maintained buildings reinforce dignity and pride of place.

“We firmly believe that having pride in where we live is key to embracing a sense of belonging,” she adds.

Barriers beyond the front door

Despite these efforts, many seniors face significant challenges staying connected to the broader community. Rapid technological change, mobility limitations, shrinking social circles and rising costs can all create barriers.

“The outside world is fast paced,” Jordan says. “The crippling pace of change is especially true for seniors who don’t have family or younger friends to help them keep up with the times.”

Housing insecurity further compounds stress and isolation. Long waitlists for affordable housing leave many seniors uncertain about their future.

“Home is a sanctuary of sorts,” Jordan reflects. “How can anyone rest comfortably without that?”

The role of volunteers and partnerships

Across all senior living models, volunteers and community partnerships play a vital role in expanding engagement opportunities. External support allows organizations to offer programming that goes beyond core services, bringing in events and activities that enhance quality of life.

“The importance of strong partnerships and a healthy roster of reliable volunteers cannot be overstated,” Jordan emphasizes.

Together, these perspectives point to a shared conclusion. Community engagement is not about keeping seniors busy. It is about preserving identity, fostering belonging and maintaining connection, whether that happens at a coffee shop, in a common room or through a screen.

As Calgary navigates an aging population and increasing housing pressures, keeping seniors connected to the outside world, even when they are not physically going out into it, remains one of the most compassionate and effective strategies available.

Because at every stage of life, connection still matters.