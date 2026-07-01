Summer Close to Home: Rediscovering Calgary’s Backyard.

For many Calgarians, summer has traditionally meant heading to the mountains, booking a flight or planning a weekend getaway. Yet some of the city’s most rewarding experiences are found much closer to home.

As travel costs continue to rise and families look for ways to make the most of their leisure time, local attractions are proving that memorable summer experiences do not require airport lineups, long drives or vacation-sized budgets. From floating down the Bow River to connecting with wildlife from around the world, stepping back in time at a living history museum or spending a day at one of Calgary’s most iconic venues, residents are rediscovering what makes their own city a destination worth exploring.

Of course, Calgary’s summer calendar would not be complete without the Calgary Stampede. Running July 3 to 12, the annual celebration brings together residents and visitors from around the world for the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.” In 2025, the Stampede welcomed more than 1.47 million visitors, highlighting its enduring role as one of Calgary’s signature summer events.

Calgary’s mix of recreation, culture and family-friendly attractions offers plenty of reasons to stay close to home. Four local destinations demonstrate why summer in Calgary can be every bit as rewarding as travelling elsewhere.

A Different View of the City

Calgary’s rivers have long been part of the city’s identity, but many residents have never experienced them from the water.

Mike McKeown, owner of The Paddle Station, says Calgary is uniquely suited for paddling because the Bow and Elbow Rivers flow directly through the city, offering a rare combination of accessibility and natural beauty.

“Few cities offer the experience of floating past skyline views, parks, wildlife and historic neighbourhoods all in a single trip,” says McKeown.

Within minutes of launching, paddlers can leave behind the sounds of the city and experience Calgary from an entirely different perspective.

“Even lifelong Calgarians often say it gives them a completely new perspective on the city,” says McKeown. “People are surprised by how beautiful and peaceful the city feels from the river.”

“People are looking for activities that help them reduce stress, spend time with friends and family, and connect with nature,” he adds. “Paddling checks a lot of those boxes.”

The Paddle Station has also seen growing interest from businesses looking for alternatives to traditional team-building activities. River excursions offer opportunities for communication, collaboration and relationship building in a setting that feels more like recreation than work.

“People here genuinely value balance. They work hard but also prioritize getting outside, being active and spending time with friends and family.”

For first-time paddlers, McKeown encourages a simple approach.

“Start simple and don’t overthink it,” he says. “Most of the time is spent relaxing, not paddling frantically. Just be prepared to sit back and enjoy the ride.”

A Calgary Tradition Continues to Evolve

Few attractions are as deeply connected to Calgary’s identity as The Wilder Institute’s Calgary Zoo. For generations, the zoo has been a place where families gather, traditions are created and visitors connect with wildlife from around the world.

Dr. Kyle Burks, president and CEO, believes that personal connection is one of the reasons the zoo continues to resonate with Calgarians year after year.

“The zoo has been part of the fabric of this community for generations,” says Burks. “People come as children, return as parents or grandparents, and continue building traditions with us over time.”

“Whether visiting with young children, extended family or friends, the zoo becomes a shared experience,” he says.

Summer brings active animals, blooming gardens and plenty for families to discover.

Popular attractions such as Penguin Plunge, Land of Lemurs and Wild Canada continue to draw visitors. Guests can also see polar bear Yellé and grizzly bear cubs Fitz and Turner, while younger visitors can enjoy performances by the Wilder Bunch.

The zoo is also preparing for a significant milestone with the opening of Asian Highlands in July. The new development, representing the first phase of the redevelopment of Imagine Asia, will introduce immersive habitats inspired by the eastern Himalayas.

Visitors can look forward to the return of red pandas and snow leopards while meeting the Sichuan takin for the first time.

“People are often surprised by both the scale of the experience and the depth of the conservation work behind it,” says Burks.

Every visit also supports wildlife conservation efforts in Canada and around the world.

Where History Comes to Life

For those looking to step back in time, Heritage Park continues to be one of Calgary’s most distinctive attractions.

Eirin Bernie, communications and marketing manager, says the park offers something increasingly rare: the opportunity to experience history rather than simply learn about it.

“Heritage Park is one of those rare places where people can be truly immersed in history,” says Bernie. “For more than 60 years, the Historical Village has been a place where generations of Calgarians have created memories together.”

Guests can step inside historic buildings, interact with costumed interpreters, ride authentic attractions and experience what life was like in Western Canada during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“What makes the Park so special is that it’s not just about looking at history, it’s about experiencing it.”

Visitors can explore more than 180 exhibits and attractions, ride the steam train and antique midway, meet farm animals and wander through the Historical Village.

New experiences are also helping introduce younger generations to Alberta’s past. This season, families can take part in the new Badlands Dinosaur Dig, a hands-on attraction featuring fossil discoveries and interactive activities.

Returning favourites such as the First Nations Encampment and Gasoline Alley Museum continue to draw visitors, while special events and live entertainment ensure that no two visits are exactly alike.

Heritage Park offers visitors the chance to slow down, spend time together and experience Calgary’s history firsthand.

More Than a Sporting Venue

Like the zoo, Spruce Meadows is one of Calgary’s most recognizable attractions. Yet many first-time visitors discover there is far more to the venue than they expected.

“Almost invariably when people arrive at Spruce Meadows for the first time they remark, ‘I had no idea,’” says Ian Allison, senior vice president, sport and media.

While many people associate Spruce Meadows with international show jumping competitions or Cavalry FC matches, the reality is much broader. Visitors discover expansive green spaces, beautifully maintained grounds, entertainment and year-round programming.

“The sheer beauty, size, accessibility and diversity of the venue from season to season leaves people awestruck,” Allison says.

“From the start, the Southern family was committed to Spruce Meadows being many things to many people, with the horse and sport being central to its focus.”

Today, the venue hosts approximately 300 events annually, from international show jumping and professional soccer to youth camps, concerts, markets and cultural celebrations.

“Hospitality at Spruce Meadows is more than just a term,” says Allison. “It represents the brand, our staff and volunteers and the family that have committed to it for over half a century.”

“The horse has an innate, magnetic appeal to people,” he adds. “Spruce Meadows allows people to get up close and experience the world of the horse on many levels.”

The summer calendar offers something for virtually every interest. Alongside the June and July show jumping tournaments and the world-famous Masters tournament in September, visitors can enjoy concerts, Movies at the Meadows, Cavalry FC matches and the annual GlobalFest fireworks spectacular.

Discovering What’s Close to Home

Calgary has long been celebrated for its proximity to the mountains, but the city itself has become a destination worth exploring.

Whether it is floating down the Bow River, spending a day at the zoo, exploring Alberta’s past at Heritage Park or wandering the grounds of Spruce Meadows, local attractions offer opportunities to reconnect with nature, spend time with family and friends, and experience something new without leaving the city.

In a season when many people are looking for value, convenience and meaningful experiences, Calgary’s own backyard continues to deliver. Sometimes the best summer getaway is the one that is already waiting at home.