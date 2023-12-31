Unleashing Potential:

Embark on a journey through Alberta’s educational landscape, and you’ll discover a vibrant tapestry of innovation, diversity and excellence woven by independent schools. These educational sanctuaries, integral to the province’s history since confederation, have evolved into dynamic learning hubs, each with a unique focus ranging from special learning needs to avant-garde educational approaches like Montessori or Waldorf.

Over 48,000 students in Alberta are currently reaping the benefits of independent education, funded in part by the government but largely sustained by tuition fees and grassroots fundraising initiatives. This partial funding by taxpayers assists in making independent schools accessible to a broad range of parents. Research indicates that the average household income of families attending over 80% of independent schools is at or below the provincial average income.

The top reasons parents choose independent schools include the supportive and nurturing environment that instills confidence and character in students, the school’s ability to teach critical thinking, and the provision of a safe learning environment.

Accountability is the linchpin of independent schools. All funded independent schools are operated as not-for-profit societies under the Societies Act or as not-for-profit corporations under the Companies Act. Annual audits, which are provided annually to the government, ensure public funds are wisely allocated, and accreditation hinges on adherence to approved programs and the employment of certified teachers. Regular on-site monitoring by Alberta Education and education results reports submitted annually to the government further fortify the accountability framework, ensuring that these schools deliver on their promises.

Crucially, independent schools are not only accountable to authorities but also to parents. As schools of choice, their existence thrives on meeting the unique needs of their students. This emphasis on alignment fosters a symbiotic relationship between schools and parents, creating a collaborative and engaged community.

The true value of independent schools shines even brighter in the face of adversity, as demonstrated during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their nimble transition to remote learning showcased a close connection between home and school, enabling a tailored approach to meet the specific needs of students during uncertain times.

Interestingly, in the vast educational landscape, independent schools emerge as beacons of innovation and excellence, prioritizing the unique needs of students and families. Operating independently of the public school system empowers them to craft unique curricula, methodologies and admissions criteria.

Beyond the classroom, independent schools offer a holistic educational experience. Strong community and parent involvement enhance students’ experiences by fostering collaboration between educators and families. Opportunities for leadership and personal development, coupled with a commitment to diversity and inclusivity, contribute to the comprehensive education provided by independent schools.

In conclusion, independent schools in Alberta are pivotal in shaping the educational landscape. They provide an alternative that empowers students with educational freedom, unique teaching methods, often smaller class sizes, and a focus on individual needs. These schools not only foster academic excellence but also provide a supportive and nurturing environment for students to thrive. Support for independent schools is an investment in a diverse, innovative and accountable educational future for Alberta.

Association of Independent Schools and Colleges in Alberta

200, 10458 Mayfield Road NW, Edmonton, AB T5P 4P4

780-469-9868 | www.aisca.ab.ca