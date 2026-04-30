Trucking Safety in Alberta: Raising Standards Across a Changing Industry

Public attention on trucking safety in Alberta has intensified over the past year, driven by a rise in high-profile incidents and growing awareness of the industry’s critical role in the provincial economy.

In response, regulators and industry leaders are moving in the same direction: toward stronger enforcement, higher training standards and a more consistent safety culture across the sector.

“Well, I think all across Canada, and in North America for that matter, we’ve seen an increase in accidents, whether it’s bridge strikes or near-misses of large trucks,” says Devin Dreeshen, Alberta’s Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors. “That’s not just anecdotal. It is something we’re seeing in our statistics.”

That data has prompted the province to take a more aggressive approach.

Through expanded audits, Alberta has shut down five fraudulent driver training schools and 13 unsafe trucking companies, targeting what Dreeshen describes as a small number of “bad actors” that can undermine public confidence in the industry.

“The vast majority of the trucking industry is doing a great job,” he says. “We just want to address those who are not meeting the standard.”

A Shift Toward Stronger Enforcement

For industry leaders, the increased enforcement is not viewed as punitive, but as necessary.

“More visible and consistent enforcement improves the baseline for everyone,” says Simon Roberts, director of investigation and learning at Trimac Transportation.

He explains that stronger oversight discourages non-compliant operators while reinforcing expectations around documentation, maintenance and driver readiness.

At the same time, leading carriers are going beyond compliance.

“High-performing organizations are getting ahead of the curve through stronger training programs, internal audits and the use of technology,” he says.

That includes tools such as simulators, telematics and in-cab cameras, which are increasingly used to identify risk and support driver coaching rather than punishment.

Training and Professionalization Take Centre Stage

Across the industry, one of the most consistent themes is the need for stronger, more standardized training.

Roberts points to variability in driver training quality as a persistent challenge.

“That variability can create uneven readiness among new entrants,” he explains.

Financial pressures can also influence behaviour, particularly when it comes to speed, trip planning and maintenance decisions.

To address this, Alberta is working toward a formal trade designation for Class 1 drivers, similar to other skilled trades.

“It improves the professionalism of the trucking industry and puts more accountability and better training in place,” Dreeshen says.

The goal is to establish an apprenticeship-style model and ultimately a Red Seal certification, creating consistent national standards.

Roberts views this as a meaningful step forward.

“A recognized competency pathway can reduce variability in early-career performance and support safer operations,” he notes.

Robert Harper, president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), says the industry has been advocating for this kind of recognition for years.

“It will allow employers to identify the best drivers who are dedicated to their profession and demonstrate more advanced skills,” he says.

Addressing Industry Gaps

While progress is evident, challenges remain.

Harper points to ongoing concerns around the “Driver Inc.” model, where some companies misclassify drivers as independent contractors.

“The industry sees that those companies that cut corners on the relationship with drivers also cut corners on safety,” he explains.

Drivers operating under these arrangements may face unsafe equipment, excessive hours and inadequate working conditions.

Enforcement efforts are increasingly targeting these practices, with coordinated inspections and cross-jurisdictional collaboration.

“There are also ongoing discussions about how to eliminate what we call ‘chameleon carriers,’” Harper says, referring to companies that shut down and re-emerge under new names to avoid enforcement.

Dreeshen confirms that Alberta is working with other provinces to address this issue, recognizing that safety risks do not stop at provincial borders.

Defining a Professional Driver

As expectations rise, so too does the definition of what it means to be a professional driver.

“A road-ready driver is a disciplined professional, not simply a competent vehicle operator,” Roberts says.

That includes situational awareness, risk management and a strong understanding of the materials being transported, particularly in specialized operations.

It also includes fundamentals such as inspections, adherence to procedures and the confidence to stop work when something does not look right.

Leadership plays a key role in reinforcing those expectations.

“Culture is set by what leaders consistently do,” Roberts notes, emphasizing that safety must be treated as a core operational priority, not a compliance exercise.

Safety on the Front Lines

For companies like AMJ Campbell, safety is not just a regulatory requirement but a daily operational reality.

“Safety is and always has been an integral part of our culture,” says Jordan Campese, general manager of AMJ Campbell Calgary.

He notes that the company has further strengthened its driver training and onboarding processes in response to the increased focus on safety.

“Some may say it’s overkill, but it sends a clear message that safety is non-negotiable,” he says.

Unlike long-haul carriers, AMJ drivers operate in a wide range of environments, from highways to residential neighbourhoods.

“Our training has to reflect that variety,” Campese explains. “The risks don’t change, whether you’re on the highway or in a neighbourhood, so neither should our vigilance.”

That complexity extends beyond driving.

AMJ drivers are also responsible for customer interaction, logistics coordination and handling personal belongings during moves.

“They must be experts in communication, organization and attention to detail, all while ensuring that everyone gets home safely,” he says.

Campese adds that the level of responsibility in the moving industry is often underestimated.

“There aren’t many services where you invite a crew into your home and trust them with everything you own,” he says. “The level of care and professionalism required should not be overlooked.”

Technology and Continuous Improvement

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in improving safety outcomes.

Roberts notes that data-driven tools are helping companies identify risk patterns earlier and respond more effectively.

“Camera- and telematics-triggered events should be treated as learning signals,” he says, emphasizing the importance of using data to support coaching and improvement.

Harper also points to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools that can detect driver fatigue and distraction.

At the same time, industry organizations are working to update national standards and support carriers in strengthening their internal safety programs.

“AMTA provides guidance on safety management practices and supports carriers in updating their training frameworks,” Harper says.

Looking Ahead

Despite ongoing challenges, there is a shared sense of progress across the industry.

For Dreeshen, success will ultimately be measured in outcomes.

“The proof will be in the statistics – whether it’s fewer accidents, fewer bridge strikes,” he says.

For industry leaders, the focus remains on consistency.

“Set clear standards, coach to competence and empower people to intervene before harm occurs,” Roberts says.

Harper points to strong alignment between responsible employers and regulators as a reason for optimism.

“The best employers and the most dedicated drivers are absolutely committed to safety,” he says.

As Alberta continues to raise expectations, the industry is evolving alongside it. The path forward is not just about enforcement, but about building a culture where safety is embedded at every level – from policy and training to the decisions made on the road each day.