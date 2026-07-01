World’s Game. Your Team. Cavalry FC.

There’s never been a better time for soccer in Calgary. North America is hosting the FIFA World Cup, youth participation in the game is surging and Calgary’s own Cavalry FC is leading the Canadian Premier League. It’s a perfect confluence of events that has the city buzzing and the club excited about what it means for the future of the sport.

“We have imposter syndrome across this whole country where we don’t believe that we’re good,” says Mason Trafford, commercial director for Cavalry FC. “The ingredients are all there: a strong national team, massive grassroots participation, a growing domestic league and now the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a catalyst. Soccer has arrived in Canada. Now it’s about continuing to build belief and support around it.”

Cavalry is working to build soccer culture in Calgary through both its unparallelled matchday experience and robust community outreach. Home games introduce fans to the world-class Spruce Meadows venue that boasts top-tier infrastructure like ATCO Field, among the best grass fields in the country. The Southern family’s commitment to excellence is the foundation of the club, and Cavalry continues to invest in delivering a first-class experience. From the action on the pitch to the festival atmosphere around the grounds, fans of all ages are sure to have an amazing time.

“It’s an intimate, loud, 6,000-seat stadium where you’ve got your diehard fans with smoke bombs and flags and the singing and drums mixed with all of your minor soccer kids and your families. The matchday is very unique,” Trafford says.

And interest in the team has soared. With World Cup comes soccer fever, and Cavalry is turning up the heat with a variety of community initiatives. This summer, Soccer City FC is taking over Peace Park, offering free high-quality programming for players from age 8 to 17. These clinics, delivered in partnership with Suncor and the City of Calgary, Cavalry FC, Calgary Wild FC, Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) and the Centre for Newcomers, have been an instant success with the first sessions filling within 24 hours.

To further support grassroots soccer, Cavalry and the Spruce Meadows Leg Up Foundation run the “Lucy Tries Soccer” program based on the children’s book of the same name. Club and foundation representatives visit schools, distribute books and share their passion for the game, combining the joy of sports with literacy development.

The club has also partnered with CMSA on the Soccer in Schools program. Running from September to June, this program is delivered as a week-long in-school residency and introduces kindergarten through grade 6 students to soccer in a fun and supportive environment.

“There are about 60 schools, and we’ve seen about 25,000 kids this year,” Trafford says. “It’s among the biggest youth soccer-to-professional grassroots initiative in Canada.”

CMSA, Cavalry FC, Wild FC, Centre for Newcomers, Calgary Downtown Association and Tourism Calgary are also hosting family-friendly World Cup watch parties at Eau Claire Plaza. Fans can enjoy food trucks, meet team mascots and take part in soccer activities while cheering on Team Canada.

These programs are helping young players see a clear pathway from grassroots soccer to playing professionally. In its seven years, Cavalry FC has developed top-end coaches like Tommy Wheeldon Jr. and Nik Ledgerwood along with talented players including Aribim Pepple, Mo Farsi, Joel Waterman and Tobias Warschewski, who have gone on to play for top clubs and national teams.

“It’s an incredible time to be a young player in Calgary who loves soccer and dreams of playing professionally,” he says. “In the past, many young players felt they had to leave home or even move overseas at a very young age to pursue their dreams. Now, there are professional clubs right here in their backyard.”

Cavalry FC is proud to represent Calgary, and for the club, success goes beyond standings and trophies; it’s about the loyal fan base who fill the stands and the generous sponsors like ATCO, Suncor and Firefly Solar who have stepped up to help grow the game. And it’s about the 35,000 youth players playing in Calgary alone. A growing development system and expanding professional opportunities are creating a pathway for the next generation of homegrown talent as the sport becomes firmly embedded in Canadian culture.

“Cavalry is well-positioned to produce the next global superstar, like Alphonso Davies. I think there’s a lot to look forward to: we want to be one of the best teams in Canada and competing on the international stage,” Trafford says. “We have already represented Canada twice on the continent’s biggest stage, The Concacaf Champions Cup, which is comprised of North America’s best 27 club teams. We beat Mexico City’s PUMAS – one of Mexico’s biggest teams, which is a testament to how far we’ve come in just a short time. Ultimately, the legacy I hope for is simple: that this club helps shape people, not just players, and contributes to a stronger soccer culture and a stronger city.”

Cavalry is building that culture one youth player, one match and one fan at a time. Soccer may be the World’s Game, but this is our team: Cavalry FC.