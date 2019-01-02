Marketing Matters – January 2019

Rod Anderson, president and CEO of Sandbox Brand Marketing, has decided to concentrate his time on his company’s business growth and development and as a result handed over the task of leading the day-to-day client service delivery to Coty Walker.

Formerly director of digital marketing, Walker has been appointed as vice president of client services and operations while continuing the growth of the agency’s digital arm.

After graduating from the University of Calgary with a focus on marketing, Walker moved to Switzerland where she worked on accounts such as Nestlé and Hewlett-Packard and earned a master of science in international management from HEC Lausanne.

Sandbox has also welcomed Jacqui Hickman as a new account manager, moving from dHz Media; she reports being busy in her new role and staff are enjoying working with new client, TEC Canada, helping with its member generation and digital marketing strategy.

The health and safety manager at ARC Resources felt there had to be a better way to communicate hundreds of pages of regulations. He called on Studio Forum and Katherine Stewart and her team worked for 18 months to create an app that solves the challenge with a click of a button. It works so well, it was presented to CAPP with much applause.

Studio Forum was launched seven years ago by Stewart and her co-principal and creative director Kylie Henry after both left Foundry Communications, wanting to “do our own spin on things.”

Working at that time out of home, they secured their first three clients within two weeks and have never looked back.

Their latest successful project included creating a new brand and interactive website for private natural gas company Jupiter Resources which looks great.

Stephen Nykolyn had been a senior account manager with advertising agencies in this city for 20 years but was itching to go out on his own. He met creative director Jesse Coderre at a networking function, they clicked right away and after sharing visions and due diligence, launched BANK together as co-founders.

They hit the ground running with success in being awarded a contract by Attainable Homes Calgary, a non-profit organization created and owned by the City of Calgary to help moderate-income Calgarians attain quality home ownership.

Melodie Creegan took her Mosaic Communications to Inglewood for a change of atmosphere but it didn’t take long for her to relocate back to the core with a move into The Edison tower across from the Fairmont Palliser – back into the heart of the action.

New work includes teaming up with Kimberley Van Vliet to help promote her ConvergX conference in Calgary at the Sheraton Eau Claire from February 5-7 and working alongside Joan Lee and her team at Vecova on a rebranding and capital campaign for its proposed new facility across from the University of Calgary on 32 Avenue NW.

Parker’s Pick: William Joseph Communication’s 15th anniversary – from two staff to over 25 across four offices.