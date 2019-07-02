Marketing Matters – July 2019

John Larsen has been busy handling the position of general manager at Edelman Calgary as well as national practice lead for crisis and reputation risk. He can now focus on his consulting passion as Megan Spoore has been named to run the Calgary office.

She was working on corporate public affairs in Toronto before moving to this city in 2013 and has been acting general manager helping to build the Calgary office.

Continuing growth has meant taking more space in its 8th Avenue and 8th Street SW offices to accommodate a current staff of 15 with a posting published for an account manager, media relations, as well as another two positions to be posted in the near future.

Spoore says Edelman has been involved with the Calgary Zoo and Calgary Public Library (and its foundation), while keeping all other clients during the city’s economic troubles in addition to expanding the diversity of its business.

+

Alison Archambault has made a big jump from the financial world to the not-for-profit sector. After serving as director of corporate relations at First Calgary Financial and director, brand and stakeholder engagement, with Connect First Credit Union, she has joined the Calgary Zoo as its new director of marketing, sales and communication.

Archambault took over the position previously held by Lindsey Galloway who moved to the Edmonton Valley Zoo, but contact will continue as he is current president of the board of Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums.

+

Agencies love to work with clients who have a good understanding of the business so Todd Fraser of Tandem Marketing Design is enjoying his firm’s relationship with Allison Webb, chief marketing officer of Mawer Investment Management, the Calgary-based independent investment firm that manages $55 billion in assets for independent and institutional investors.

Webb’s experience includes working at Critical Mass and MacLaren McCann which fits well in partnering with Tandem in brand programming and internal and external communications.

The Tandem team is also busy working with QuadReal Property Group, involved in tenant communications for its properties including the rejuvenated BP Centre and Western Canadian Place.

+

Gisele Danis and Susan Veres only launched Honeycomb Solutions at the beginning of this year but already the hard-working partners have built a strong portfolio of clients ranging from a $1-million not-for-profit to a company with an annual business of over $160 million.

Amongst the portfolio is The51, a new investment collective founded in Calgary to increase fundraising for female-founded startups. Others include Enrich Software and Bouchier Group, one of the largest Aboriginal-owned and operated companies in the Athabasca oilsands region.

+

Parker’s Pick: Jump Studio’s new demo reel including C&B Advertising’s “The Never-ending Day” for UFA.