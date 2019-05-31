Marketing Matters – June 2019

Matt Gillespie of Joe Media Group and Jeff Bradshaw, V Strategies, grew up together in Wetaskiwin. For the past 20 years, they have been friendly competitors running two of the province’s top video companies but have now brought their firms together to create a powerhouse video agency.

V Strategies and Joe Media bring diverse skill sets and product offerings to the merger that will utilize the strengths of both companies to offer a broader range of video services to clients across the province.

Currently located in separate buildings in Inglewood and Crossroads Market in Alyth Industrial, Bradshaw and Gillespie have purchased their own building in the Kensington area where they will relocate their new home base to help companies sell products, engage employees and build brands.

Exciting news – Carbon Copy Digital is undergoing a brand refresh.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the company has changed the name that has served it well through those years to Carbon Graphics Group to better represent the services it offers today.

The name change and design of the new identity was by Western Sky Creative, Tim Flaman’s company prior to him joining Carbon Copy as vice president. Western Sky Creative will continue to run as a separate company under the Carbon Copy Group.

The group also recently acquired Petro-Tech Printing, a 50-year-old Calgary-based company with similar interests that offers a wide range of quality print services. Petro-Tech operations will transition into Carbon’s 11th Avenue SW office and plant over the next few months.

The unique relationship between Andrew Simpson and wolves is revealed in a Scrunch Munch Films documentary titled Wolves Unleashed: Against All Odds.

Jump Studios played a big part in the production by providing colour grading, titles, final deliverables and distribution to film festivals.

Shauna MacDonald, principal of Brookline Public Relations, is well into her 2019 year-long theme of #BPRDifferent by bringing in new clients, new staff and basking in the success of its Intentional Women’s Day video of trailblazing women in our community.

Among new clients is Alberta Milk that hired Brookline to do a social media audit. Brookline is working again with Fairmont Hot Springs and has been re-signed for the third year by Canadian Badlands.

The company’s digital arm has been expanded with the hiring of graphic designer Nini Lee who has worked on some of Canada’s leading brands. And after working with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), Alex Handley left for a spell in Nova Scotia with that province’s tourism industry, but upon returning Calgary, she was quickly snapped up by MacDonald as a new account executive.

