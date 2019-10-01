2019 SAIT School of Construction Golf Classic: A Huge Success Thanks to the Construction Community

This year’s 24th annual SAIT School of Construction golf tournament – presented once again by Chandos Construction – was held on August 15, 2019 at Springbank Links.

Thanks to the dedicated committee members Garnet Young (chair), Bob Robinson (vice chair), Brian Schamber, Hans Tiedemann, Erich Binder and James Foster, this year was another sell-out. Thirty-eight teams participated and more than 25 companies sponsored the tournament which raised over $70,000 for endowment and student scholarships.

“This event is integral to student success and supports all construction trades offered at SAIT as well as the vision for the 740,000-square-foot Trades and Technology Complex (TTC) which became a reality in 2012,” states Reva Bond Ramsden, dean of the School of Construction. “The TTC facility allows us to educate an additional 8,100 students every year. Last year, SAIT awarded almost $45,000 in scholarships to over 30 recipients enrolled in trades and technology programs at SAIT.”

In addition to the financial support, the School of Construction Golf Classic has built a community of dedicated company owners who see the value in supporting the next generation. SAIT alumni join their talented workforce and this event brings that important fact to the forefront.

Sustainability is a focus for the School of Construction, not only in the built environment, but also in education and community involvement. Thanks is extended to all the participants who come out year after year to make the Golf Classic a sustainable event which in turn supports the School of Construction’s strategic areas of focus: excelling in applied education, collaborating with industry partners, promoting innovation, elevating perceptions and inspiring engagement.

Summer 2020 will be a milestone year featuring the 25th annual SAIT School of Construction tournament.

When asked what sponsors and golfers can expect, Reva Bond Ramsden states, “Well, I think it is safe to say that we will be acclaiming this important milestone and if you want to get involved, it’s never too early to contact us. We will be looking to set a new fundraising record. I guarantee it will be a heck of a celebration!”