Marketing Matters – February 2020

It’s good to see Joe Hospodarec back in town. A founding partner of WAX Partnership 10 years ago, he had a brief stint at Karo Group before taking off to Vancouver but has since returned to join Daughter Creative in the role of agency producer, helping the group refine and execute their work.

That team has doubled in size over the past year to 13 people – interesting to note that both Stephanie Kochorek and Jonathan Herman worked with Hospodarec at WAX. The increase in staff has meant a move from the Ramsay Design Centre into an office on 10th Avenue SW.

The new office is across the parking lot from Evans Hunt, and Daughter was able to entice Jason Holley to walk over and join the company as its general manager. Strong in operational and strategic leadership, Holley has racked up lots of account planning and agency leadership experience in Canada and the U.S., including working with Chiat Day in Toronto and Rethink in Vancouver.

One of the new hires also came from the West Coast. Account director Miranda Thorne directed the emerging destination marketing organization, Tourism Cowichan on Vancouver Island, and worked with Talk Shop Media, one of Vancouver’s leading agencies.

+

Mark Kamachi says he had no idea how much time he had committed to as an elected Rocky View councillor, yet his Bragg Creek-based AdMaki agency is as busy as ever.

With the downturn in the energy business, Kamachi switched his focus to economic development and tourism and has been successful in winning projects with Strathmore Economic Development, the Town of Sundre (working on its tourism and economic development strategy) and the Town of Vulcan (branding initiatives).

AdMaki continues to work with Alberta Golf and Winterstart Events (awarded the men’s and ladies’ World Cup downhill races in Lake Louise). In addition, it rebranded Champs Grill in the Vision Sports Centre on Flint Road in the city.

+

Good news all around at the start of a new marketing year; this from William Joseph Communications that reports strong growth in all of its four offices in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Ryan Townend’s team is working for the fifth year with PSAC’s Stars & Spurs Gala, building out their event brand and marketing materials, and the firm launched a national influencer campaign for Chatters – a two-month campaign that took place in 100 Chatters stores across Canada. It developed the 50th anniversary logo for Canadian Western Agribition, the Regina event that will be held starting November 30, and also has been engaged to build the global brand for VIDO-InterVac (Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre) in Saskatchewan.

The agency now works with over 100 current clients.

+

Parker’s Pick: Tommy Gun’s The XY magazine produced by Trigger.