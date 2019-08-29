Marketing Matters – September 2019

One of the U.K.’s most successful digital agencies – Fountain Partnership, headquartered in Norwich – has decided to set up shop in Calgary with Jake Surrey relocating here and partnering with Tyler Chisholm, CEO of Clearmotive. It is perfect timing as Chisholm’s team has won Hopewell Residential as a new account and will be responsible for brand, execution and digital for its communities in Calgary and Edmonton.

Chisholm says the team is engaged not only to help Hopewell sell its fine homes, but to partner with them to streamline their entire marketing operations process from top to bottom.

+

The Calgary Marketing Association (CMA) is hosting a panel of incredible marketers at its September 26 meeting to discuss data-driven marketing. The panel has been asked to share data-driven marketing strategies and experiences that play a crucial role in establishing extremely robust and targeted marketing campaigns.

Panellists include Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director of brand and customer experience at Fountain Tire responsible for consumer communications across 160 stores in Canada, and Michael Roberts, recently returned to Calgary as sales director of customer experience at Adobe.

The following day, CMA will be hosting the fall session of its CMO Forum, a private peer advisory group that includes Calgary’s top marketing minds giving them an opportunity to mind share and collaborate to help elevate the city’s marketing community as a whole.

+

I’ve always thought there’s lots of work in this city for those in the exciting world of advertising and communications; but it doesn’t wander through the door. Gisele Danis and Susan Veres only opened their Honeycomb Solutions earlier this year but they have been kept busy seeking and adding clients to their roster.

Latest among some established clients are Aspen Properties, owners of landmark buildings such as the Calgary Tower, Tower Centre and The Eddison; and Enrich Software Corp., a North American leader in providing software solutions in the fleet management industry.

+

Paula Worthington’s PR company is supporting St. Eugene Resort based in Cranbrook, B.C. Golfers are certainly aware of its fine golf course and hotel but the push right now is on its recently launched Ktunaxa Nations’ indigenous culture and awareness training for teams and corporate groups. The training delivers engaging course content based on recognition, reconciliation and relationship – in a stunning setting.

+

We all saw a number of national TV commercials based around the 50th anniversary of the Caesar cocktail. I would have enjoyed them more if the producers had made mention of the fact it was created by Walter Chell, bar manager of the Calgary Inn – now known as the Westin Calgary.

+

Parker’s Pick: The simple, classy and descriptive logo for Bridgeland Distillery.