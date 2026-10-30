2026 Business in Calgary Leaders Awards.

It’s an exciting time to be in Calgary! A strong, growing and diversified economy, a population that is young, hard-working and entrepreneurial, a unique and vibrant culture, and geographical realities that make playing outdoors a must. It’s no wonder Calgary attracts people from across Canada and the world.

An energy of ‘anything is possible’ permeates, exemplified by GDP growth that outpaces the national average.

Integral to everything that is great about this city are the businesses that serve it. Of all sizes and industries, Calgary’s businesses provide the goods and services the people here need. More than that, they provide employment, innovation, support for the community and a sense of pride and confidence in Calgary’s future.

With so many important and successful businesses with uniquely impressive leaders, it’s difficult to narrow it down to which deserve recognition – difficult but not impossible. So that’s what we do.

For the 18th year in a row, Business in Calgary Magazine is proud to honour 20 business leaders (owners, CEOs and presidents of Calgary companies) who stand out through their personal integrity, values, business initiatives, community involvement, innovation and philanthropy. They will be celebrated on November 12, when over 900 individuals – including some 340 alumni – from the business community will come together at the BMO Event Centre.

The near-impossible task of determining this year’s Leaders again fell to our independent and dedicated judges: Trevor Winkler, regional managing partner at MNP; Bart Chudleigh, dean, Chiu School of Business & Technology at Bow Valley College; and Tyler Malden, managing director, Diversified Industries & Strategic Markets, ATB Business Banking.

“The Leaders this year all have unique stories and represent several diverse industries,” says Winkler. “From construction and health care to financial services and franchising, it is exciting to see leaders and businesses be successful in our city.”

Chudleigh notes the distinct stories of the Leaders: “What stands out is the diversity of their accomplishments and the different paths they have taken to success. We saw entrepreneurs who built businesses from the ground up, leaders who grew and transformed established organizations, and people who demonstrated tremendous resilience in navigating change.”

Malden points out the Leaders’ ability to drive sustainable growth, whether by innovating within Calgary’s traditional resource sector or by pioneering new ground: “By cultivating purpose-driven corporate cultures, they have successfully attracted and retained top-tier talent in a highly competitive job market. Their impact extends far beyond the bottom line through hands-on leadership that addresses core civic challenges like housing affordability and mental health.”

The judging criteria prioritized core business leadership, demonstrated financial growth, executive vision and operational adaptability through economic shifts. “The Leaders also had to play a key role in establishing a business that is built to succeed in the future while also giving back and contributing to the community around them,” Winkler notes.

“For me, an important question was: What difference has this person made because they were the leader?” Chudleigh adds. “Ultimately, we were looking for people who achieved business success while also using their leadership, experience and influence to create opportunities for others.”

The Business in Calgary magazine team, along with publishers Pat Ottmann and Tim Ottmann, would like to thank the amazing businesses that stepped up to sponsor this year’s Leaders Awards, whose support made the presentation of these prestigious awards possible: MNP; Servpro; ATB; Wood Automotive Group; Hearing Loss Clinic; Bow Valley College; Edo Japan; Calgary Foundation; Alberta Blue Cross; and Sam Corea RE/MAX House of Real Estate.

The November 12th Gala will include a VIP reception for the Leaders and event partners, followed by a meal, speakers and the awards presentations.

For more information about this year’s Leaders Awards, or to purchase tickets to the Gala, go to https://businessincalgary.com/bic-leaders-gala-event/.

Click here to learn more about this years award winners!