The 2024 BILDCR (Building Industry and Land Development Calgary Region) Awards Gala was a remarkable celebration of growth, creativity and innovation within Calgary’s building and development industry. This annual event has become a key platform for recognizing the exceptional achievements of professionals who consistently demonstrate a commitment to excellence in home and community construction. From dynamic design ideas to the integration of cutting-edge technologies, BILDCR members continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the housing sector. As we look toward 2025 and beyond, BILDCR remains dedicated to advocating for policies that support housing market growth, reduce barriers to homeownership and ensure Calgary remains a leader in innovation, affordability and sustainability in Canada’s housing sector.

Celebrating Industry Excellence: A Look Back at the 2024 BILDCR Awards Gala

The 2024 BILDCR Awards Gala showcased the incredible achievements of Calgary’s home builders, renovators, developers, suppliers and other industry professionals. With nearly 800 entries submitted for this year’s awards program, the Gala highlighted the outstanding quality of work being produced in Calgary. Each year, the innovation and creativity among BILDCR members grows stronger, as more builders and renovators push the boundaries to deliver products that meet a diverse and evolving range of consumer needs and preferences. This year’s submissions again demonstrated the resilience and strength of Calgary’s housing market, reflecting an ongoing trend toward housing product diversity and innovative design. This was reflected in the wide array of entries that were received across the 11 award categories.

On Saturday, April 5, over 1,400 attendees gathered at the 2024 BILDCR Awards Gala. The venue itself – Calgary’s newly opened BMO Centre – was a highlight, setting the perfect stage for celebrating the remarkable talent within Calgary’s new home industry. The event brought together BILDCR members and industry partners from Calgary and surrounding municipalities. The evening began with opening remarks from current BILDCR Chair of the Board, Catherine Agar, and BILDCR CEO, Brian Hahn. They were also joined by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who offered her wishes to the attendees before the gala began.

The evening was filled with fantastic entertainment, highlighted by the lively tunes of the Dueling Piano Kings. For the fourth consecutive year, Jonathan Love served as the host, opening the festivities with a hilarious parody of the Proclaimers’ iconic hit, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” effortlessly getting the entire crowd to join in and sing along.

The BILDCR Awards: A Celebration of Exceptional Talent

The BILDCR Awards have long been a symbol of excellence in Calgary’s building and development industry. With 72 categories in this year’s awards program, the competition was intense and the talent displayed was truly remarkable. The most prestigious honors, including the BILDCR Grand Awards for Single Family Builder of the Year, Multi-Family Builder of the Year and Renovator of the Year, were awarded to some of the region’s top companies. These awards recognize builders, renovators and suppliers who demonstrate superior craftsmanship, innovation and customer satisfaction.

The 2024 BILDCR Grand Award Winners included:

Single Family Large Volume Builder of the Year: Jayman BUILT

Multi-Family Large Volume Builder of the Year: Logel Homes

Single Family Small Volume Builder of the Year: Urban Indigo Fine Homes

Multi-Family Small Volume Builder of the Year: Renova Homes & Renovations

Renovator of the Year: Crafted Edge Homes

Supplier of the Year – Large Volume: Brydon Stairs

Supplier of the Year – Small Volume: Integrity Building Products

Congratulations to the winners on this well-deserved recognition! We deeply appreciate your commitment to the industry and to the city.

Behind the Scenes: The BILDCR Awards Program Process

The transparency and integrity of the BILDCR Awards process are key reasons why these awards remain highly regarded within the Calgary residential construction and development community. Each year, a dedicated team of volunteers from the BILDCR Awards Committee chaired by Wendy Murphy, CEO of Timber-Tech Truss, reviews the competition’s criteria, rules and categories, adjusting as needed to ensure fairness and relevance.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following individuals who volunteered their time and expertise as part of the BILDCR Awards Committee:

Committee Chair:

Wendy Murphy, Timber-Tech Truss

Committee Members:

Catherine Crossley, Double R Building Products Ltd.

Chandra Curran, Mattamy Homes

Daisy Lieu, Rohit Group

Jenna Rilling, Brookfield Residential

Kami Gelinas, Tech-Wood Building Components

Kelly Gracea, Brookfield Residential

Kelsey Orvis, Genesis Builders Group

Marvin Coronia, Hopewell Residential

Max Conrad, Morrison Homes

Mike Cundy, Regal Building Materials

Nina Wulder, Qualico

Raphael Jimenez, Homes by Us

Reilly LePage, Logel Homes

Silvana Mioc, Genesis Land Development Corporation

Stephanie Collins, Homes by Avi

Tyler Warner, Daytona Homes Inc.

Vanessa Sambrooke, Jayman BUILT

Once the categories are finalized, BILDCR members submit their projects for consideration and the judging process begins. This thorough and rigorous evaluation involves industry experts from various fields – including marketing, real estate, communications and construction – who access each submission based on a comprehensive set of criteria. After the judging period concludes, BILDCR staff and the program auditors from MNP review the scores and flag any discrepancies. This ensures that the finalists and winners have undergone multiple levels of review before being officially determined.

“This year marked an extraordinary chapter for the BILD Calgary Region Awards program. The level of engagement and the diversity of entries we received were exceptional. A true testament to the creativity, passion and innovation of our BILDCR members,” says BILDCR Awards Committee Chair and CEO of Timber-Tech Truss, Wendy Murphy.

“This event could not be possible without the dedicated BILDCR team for their tireless efforts in organizing and executing this year’s program. I would like to especially recognize our BILDCR Awards Committee, whose countless volunteer hours contributed this year helped ensure the program remained relevant and reflective of Calgary’s evolving housing landscape. Together, we’ve celebrated excellence and continue to set new benchmarks for what’s possible in our region’s building and development community. Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, industry rose to meet them with resilience and brilliance. Entrants submitted an inspiring range of projects, from breathtaking renovations to a wide spectrum of housing options, including both single-family and multi-family homes to meet the needs of our Calgary and surrounding communities. Our Supplier and Partner awards, recognizing our industries finest trades in the industry, were also recognized with a record number of nominations,” Murphy concludes.

BILDCR is also very grateful for this year’s platinum sponsor, Star Building Materials. Their sponsorship, along with the many other industry partners who supported the event play a pivotal role in the success of the gala each year. It’s truly appreciated and does not go unnoticed.”

A Look Back and What’s to Come

For the third consecutive year, Calgary’s housing industry has achieved record housing starts, according to data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This underscores the impressive accomplishments of the local construction and development sector. While demand for new homes in Calgary remains exceptionally high, the industry has risen to the challenge by delivering quality and affordable homes in an increasingly competitive market.

The Calgary housing market has faced significant challenges over the past decade, including rising construction fees, labour shortages and tariff uncertainties. Despite these obstacles, industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience and embodied Calgary’s renowned “can-do” spirit. BILDCR has been instrumental in advocating for policies and initiatives that support growth in the housing market while ensuring that Calgary’s communities remain livable, accessible and diverse. As we move toward 2025, addressing these challenges will remain a top priority, and BILDCR will continue to push for practical solutions that alleviate the pressure on developers and builders.

Looking ahead, BILDCR’s primary goal will continue to be advocating for affordability, choice and innovation, ensuring that Calgary and the surrounding region remain among the most affordable places to live in Canada. With the rising costs of land, materials and labour, BILDCR will persist in pushing for solutions to mitigate these challenges and keep homeownership and rental prices within reach for prospective buyers and renters. Equally important is ensuring that the housing market offers a variety of products to meet the needs of a diverse range of consumers, from first-time homebuyers to those looking to downsize. Maintaining affordability is not only about policy changes but also about ensuring that the market remains sustainable and accessible for all demographic groups who want to make Calgary their home.

The Role of BILDCR in Shaping Calgary’s Housing Landscape

BILDCR’s members play a pivotal role in shaping the housing market in the Calgary region. The association comprises builders, developers, renovators and suppliers, all collaborating to create homes that cover the full spectrum of housing needs. Whether it’s constructing affordable entry-level homes, high-end custom estates or large-scale multi-family developments, BILDCR members contribute to a diverse and thriving housing ecosystem that meets the needs of every Calgarian. From small-scale renovations to expansive multi-unit complexes, BILDCR members ensure that Calgary continues to grow in a sustainable, inclusive and market-responsive manner.

In his remarks at the Gala, Brian Hahn, CEO of BILDCR, expresses admiration for the ongoing progress achieved by the association’s members. “It’s truly remarkable to witness the continued growth in the capabilities of BILD’s members year after year. Their creativity and innovation, combined with a commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, have resulted in the best homes and developments Calgary has ever seen,” Hahn says. “As our members continue to integrate new technologies, build on their sustainable building practices and creative design solutions, Calgary remains a leader in the national housing market.”

The integration of technology into building practices has become an increasingly important focus. Today’s homebuyers not only demand high-quality homes, but they also expect energy-efficient, sustainable and smart homes. Builders in Calgary are responding to these demands by incorporating features like smart thermostats, solar panels, energy-efficient appliances and high-performance insulation into new builds. Additionally, BILDCR’s developer members continue to deliver master-planned communities that offer a wide range of housing options, along with amenities such as sports facilities and popular dining and shopping options.

Looking Ahead to 2025: Shaping the Future of Calgary’s Housing Market

2025 will be a pivotal year for the building and development industry as it strives to continue delivering record housing starts for those looking to make Calgary and the surrounding region their home. This year is especially significant due to both the Canadian federal election and the Calgary municipal election in October. BILD Calgary Region looks forward to maintaining strong collaborations with local partners in city building.

On May 5, 2025, BILDCR will host the inaugural Unlocking Doors: Housing Supply and Affordability Summit, bringing together municipal leaders, policymakers, industry experts and the public for an in-depth discussion on improving housing practices. Speakers will include Reid Hendry, the Chief Housing Officer, City of Calgary, as well as Kevin Lee, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, and a host of industry experts and influential policy makers. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the BILD Calgary Region website.

“We are truly excited to host the Unlock Doors: Housing Supply and Affordability Summit. This has presented our association with the great opportunity to bring our community together and redoubling our efforts to bring housing affordability to current and future citizens of the Calgary Region.”

As 2025 continues unfolds, Calgary’s housing market looks promising, but several key areas remain a focus for BILDCR’s advocacy. There is an increased emphasis on housing affordability, skilled labour, reducing the cost and time barriers to development, and ensuring the delivery of sustainable infrastructure. These issues will be crucial as the city’s population continues to grow and the housing market becomes even more competitive.

Key Advocacy Pillars for 2025

Removing Barriers to Homeownership for First-Time Buyers: The dream of homeownership remains out of reach for many, particularly first-time buyers. BILDCR will continue to support policies aimed at reducing the barriers to homeownership, such as lowering interest rates, fixing the mortgage stress test, facilitating longer mortgage terms and avoiding further tightening of mortgage rules. A significant issue for first-time buyers is the availability of 30-year amortizations, which make monthly payments more affordable. Lowering Government-Imposed Costs to Enhance Affordability: Government-imposed costs, such as taxes and regulations, significantly contribute to the rising cost of building new homes, which in turn increases the price of homeownership. BILDCR will continue to advocate for policies that incentivize growth, including expanding GST rebates, raising the rebate thresholds to reflect current market conditions and including additional home features (such as secondary suites, accessory dwellings and eco-friendly retrofits) within the rebate eligibility criteria. Supporting Housing-Supportive Infrastructure and Transit Investments: An expanding housing market requires supportive infrastructure, including roads, public transit and utilities. BILDCR will continue working with The City of Calgary and surrounding municipalities to reduce development fees and explore alternative funding models for infrastructure investments that support housing outcomes. The goal is to ensure communities have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate growth while enhancing residents’ quality of life through improved transit access and sustainable urban planning. Removing Red Tape and Streamlining the Home Building Process: Building a home can be a lengthy process, often due to delays in the approval of development projects or overly complex zoning regulations. BILDCR will continue advocating for the reduction of cost and time barriers to development. By collaborating with municipal governments to streamline processes and eliminate unnecessary delays, homebuilders will be better positioned to meet the demand for new homes while keeping construction costs down. Maintaining Affordability Through Smart Codes and Regulations: While regulations are essential for ensuring homes are built safely and sustainably, excessive regulations can unnecessarily increase construction costs and impact affordability. BILDCR will continue advocating for policies that balance safety and sustainability with affordability, ensuring that building codes and regulations do not drive-up costs for homebuyers. Addressing Labour Shortages and Increasing Productivity: Labour shortages remain a significant challenge in the construction industry. To meet the growing demand for housing, BILDCR will advocate for programs that introduce the next generation to careers in residential construction and the trades. In March, BILD Calgary Region in partnership with CAREERS, hosted a career fair at Notre Dame High School, introducing students to the wealth of opportunities in the building and development industry. BILD Calgary Region and several members also offer scholarships at institutions like the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). It is essential that the industry continues promoting the many career opportunities in this field. Additionally, adopting new technologies and construction methods to increase productivity will be crucial for meeting housing demand without sacrificing quality or affordability.

Conclusion: A Bright Future for Calgary’s Housing Industry

The 2024 BILDCR Awards Gala was not only a celebration of Calgary’s outstanding achievements in home building and development, but also a reflection of the continuous evolution of the housing industry. As we look forward in 2025, BILDCR’s advocacy for affordable, sustainable and innovative housing solutions will play a key role in shaping the future of Calgary’s housing market. Through ongoing collaboration with local governments, industry professionals and community stakeholders, BILDCR will ensure that the region remains a leader in Canada’s housing market, offering diverse and accessible housing options for all Calgarians.