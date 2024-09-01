Back to Work, Calgary!

From the towering corridors in The Bow, Telus Sky and the iconic offices in Bankers Hall to the quaint, reclaimed brick and heritage places in Kensington, Calgary workplaces are being transformed and re-imagined.

And this time, it is not so much about art deco, ergonomic chairs, high-tech work stations, funky lighting, dazzling designs or décor.

Calgary’s workplace re-dos, re-jigging and transformations are adapting to accommodate new workplace trends, attitudes and must-haves.

After nearly four years of sometimes jarring workplace broadsides and adjusting to the various dimensions of work-from-home (WFH) and flex time, new back-to-work rules and routines are settling-in.

The new Calgary work routines and back-to-work new normals are transforming Calgary’s workplaces. There’s a new focus on key workplace factors like productivity, work-life balance, absenteeism, recruitment and retention.

“As return-to-work mandates evolve across Canada, employee feelings vary widely,” says Christine Ball, executive director with Career Professionals of Canada (CPC), the respected, national not-for-profit association for career practitioners supporting the Canadian labour market. “Some companies and some employees are eager to return to the office, craving social interaction, routine and separation between work and home life.

“For others, remote work has become a cherished part of their routine, offering flexibility and work-life balance. However, the hybrid work model, blending remote and in-person work, is also gaining popularity as a promising compromise. Overall, there appears to be a mix of apprehension, anticipation and a desire for clear communication and flexibility as the workplace transforms.”

She points out that one thing is for sure! “The workplace status quo of the past is no longer acceptable.”

Ball adds that, based on feed back and CPC research, employers in Alberta are actively trying to bring workers back to the office. They are adopting various strategies and recognizing the importance of creating an appealing work environment to attract employees back on-site. Many are focusing on enhancing office conditions with improved communal spaces, offering better snack options, emphasizing team collaboration and more.

“Some companies are not just enticing workers back to the office, they are going above and beyond. They are matching or even surpassing the perks and benefits offered by top employers across the country. The trend is not unique to Alberta, but is being observed nationwide and throughout North America,” she adds. “These incentives are part of a broader strategy to encourage a return to traditional working environments.”

While today’s employee priority is work-life balance, a key employer focus is productivity and the company’s bottom line.

With or without the pandemic office disruption factors, the workplace has changed. The era of mandated office-attendance coercion, and the employee productivity factor, is giving way to a more nuanced approach to incentivizing in-person engagement.

Companies are reimagining workplace culture by offering enticing perks such as happy hours, catered meals and revamped office environments to foster a sense of belonging when teams are together in offices.

And while some HR experts suggest it is more of an evolution than an incentive, more and more employers are looking into or trying the growingly popular four-day workweek.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on how and where organizations do their work, as many businesses were forced to quickly develop and/or implement remote work policies,” notes Ashley Whelan, project specialist with Calgary’s Salopek & Associates. “This rapid adoption of remote and hybrid work arrangements greatly increased the demand for flexible work arrangements.

“The flexibility of a four-day work week is a tangible way to show employees that work-life balance and employee well-being is a priority for the organization, and in turn, a foundational aspect of its culture.”

While the back-to-work trending in Calgary sometimes contentiously impacts the popularity and flexibility of WFH routines, some Calgary organizations are starting to deal with a significant, new workplace option. The four-day workweek, and how it may or may not impact absenteeism, employee morale, productivity and the company’s bottom line.

“The concept of a four-day workweek has sparked considerable interest in recent times, hinting at a potential paradigm shift in how we define the workplace,” explains Dr. Mali Mansouri, associate professor, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources at Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business. “According to CNN, a third of America’s companies are exploring four-day workweeks. Different countries, including Canada, are embracing it as well.”

“By affording employees more time for personal endeavours and family commitments, this innovative approach prioritizes holistic well-being over mere productivity. Notably, a four-day workweek approach acknowledges the importance of maintaining mental and physical health throughout a career, rather than referring personal fulfillment to retirement, when employees are often not mentally or physically able to take full advantage of it.

“This shift towards a shorter workweek has the potential to cultivate higher job satisfaction, and ultimately benefit both employees and employers. Moreover, in today’s fiercely competitive landscape, offering a four-day workweek can serve as a powerful incentive for attracting and retaining top-tier talent, particularly in sectors where work-life balance is paramount.”

Salopek’s Ashley Whelan points to recent HR research that four-day workweek routines positively impact work-life balance, employee satisfaction and retention and, contrary to some assumptions, does not reduce productivity.

“In fact, organizations that have successfully trialed or implemented a four-day work week have observed productivity increasing or staying consistent,” she says. “As the work week is compressed, there is a greater drive to maximize efficiency within working hours, requiring increased focus, as well as strong time management and prioritization skills.”

The simplistic business cliché that longer hours equate to higher productivity has been debunked as a misleading myth. On the contrary, recent studies indicate that longer working hours do not necessarily mean greater productivity, but can also lead to burnout and decreased effectiveness.

“Last September, Statistics Canada reported that the average number of hours worked has been decreasing since 1997, while the labour productivity in Canada has grown significantly over the same period. The report also showed that reducing average hours does not mean low productivity. In fact, when it comes to productivity, Canadian HR surveys track recent Canadian pilot programs which demonstrate that a shortened workweek can not only maintain but even boost productivity.”

Stats indicate that the success of a four-day workweek is also reflected in economic terms, with some businesses observing revenue growth during the trial periods of reduced work hours, showing that a shorter workweek can be economically viable.

Mali Mansouri emphasizes that a shorter workweek can significantly enhance employee well-being by fostering better work-life balance, reducing stress and decreasing burnout.

She also cautions that the excitingly popular four-day workweek option is not without speedbumps. “The benefits are promising, for sure, but the implementation of this model presents its own set of challenges. Industries requiring continuous operations, such as healthcare and retail, may find it challenging to adopt the four-day workweek seamlessly.

“Additionally, navigating the complex landscape of policy and legal considerations, including compliance with labour laws, demands careful attention. Addressing potential equity issues among employees is also crucial, ensuring that the benefits of a shorter workweek are distributed fairly across the workforce.”

Whether back-to-work eliminates the work-from-home trend completely, or creates a hybrid workplace version, many companies are shrinking and re-imagining the office space they need. And some are testing the waters of a four-day workweek.

For many Calgary business leaders, the workplace changes are not only opportunities to create environments that make work more engaging, but it is also good for the business, as drivers of outstanding ROIs.