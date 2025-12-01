Increasingly, Calgary managers and leaders are going back to school. For many, it’s not so much an upgrading option as much as it is a necessity.

The motive and the purpose are not only coping with the warp speed changes and innovations of technology, but the dramatically new and evolving ways of doing business, changing productivity, sales and growth metrics, and being ready, qualified and responsive for the demands and challenges of today’s business world.

The trends and stats are undisputable. Management and leadership upskilling is crucial for career growth, and continuous learning is essential in today’s rapidly changing environment.

In Calgary, continuing education (CE) is proving to be a popular option. Continuing education at Haskayne, Mount Royal University (MRU) and Bow Valley College (BVC) is not only much in demand, but is constantly adding new programs, courses and specialties.

“The value in continuing education for leaders is no longer just a nice-to-have. It is a strategic imperative,” says the upbeat and experienced Julie Jenkins, BVC associate director of Organizational Development. “The last five years have seen a tremendous amount of change and instability.

“Leaders today are trying to figure out how they lead through uncertainty, complexity and competing priorities. This includes the challenges of leading in hybrid and virtual environments, how to work with and integrate AI, and the big waves of change in our world that seem to happen daily. This complexity is stretching leaders to shift their upgrading needs from technical skills and abilities, towards softer skills like coaching, empathy, psychological safety and self-awareness.”

She adds that demands and expectations on leaders continues to be a challenge and an organizational necessity.

By focusing on upgrading, leaders can grow their adaptive capacity, their leadership presence and trust. “As the saying goes, leaders create the weather. How they show up and lead influences and informs how their teams do the same.”

According to Tanya Verhulp, director of executive and professional development at Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business, “Over the past several years, we have seen a notable evolution in what mid-level managers are looking for from professional development. Their priorities have shifted from acquiring management skills to cultivating the strategic thinking, adaptability and emotional intelligence needed to lead in increasingly complex environments.”

While traditional management fundamentals remain important, the most sought-after programs today go beyond operational excellence to focus on strategic leadership, change management and innovation.”

At Haskayne, courses in strategic decision-making, leading organizational transformation and digital strategy continue to be in high demand, as leaders seek to better navigate complexity and uncertainty. There is growing interest in emotional intelligence, coaching and influence and inclusive leadership, areas that reflect the increasing emphasis on relational and adaptive leadership.”

Dimitra Fotopoulos, acting dean of MRU’s Faculty of Continuing Education and Extension differentiates between traditional CE ‘upgrading’ to ‘upskilling’ or ‘reskilling.’

“The upskilling or reskilling needs of mid-management have shifted toward more agility, relevance, flexibility, shorter cycles and digital‐friendly formats. Mostly because the pace of change in business (digital transformation, remote/hybrid work, global competition, social demands) means mid-managers and leaders must upskill or reskill more frequently.”

The value and potential of continuing education for today’s mid- and senior-level managers is undisputable.

Although there are cautions about the transition speedbumps of ‘going back into the classroom’ after a decade or more of business routines, demands and achievements, and a glut of self-help information about management and how to be a good leader, Jenkins mentions a common gap cycle between what people read and learn, and what they do. “This translation of ideas into action is truly where the learning happens,” she says.

“And while it might look simple and resources are many, the skills required of leaders today are hard to implement and build confidence around. Like skill of feedback. There are models, tools, scripts, articles and books out about how to deliver critical feedback. But that is the easy part. The hard part is sitting across from someone and sharing feedback. This translation of theory into action is where true learning takes place.”

Verhulp notes that executive education provides the structured space to step back from day-to-day operations and think strategically about the bigger picture: how to create value, foster innovation and lead through uncertainty. CE helps leaders strengthen not only their business acumen but also their capacity for critical thinking, collaboration and purposeful decision-making.

Calgary’s continuing education experts agree. The upskilling wants, needs and expectations of today’s leaders is driving today’s CE options and possibilities. Programs, courses and curriculums are changing, and the choices are many.

Jenkins highlights several new BVC certificate programs. Cybersecurity, focused on digital safety, risk management and governance for business environments. Digital Design Project Management, combining creative strategy with project execution for digital media and marketing teams. AI-Focused Administration, integrating artificial intelligence tools into business operations such as supply chain, logistics and administrative management.

“Payroll Certificates continue to be among the most sought-after,” says Suhayl Patel, BVC’s associate dean of Workforce Development. “They reflect Calgary’s ongoing demand for professionals with strong administrative and financial expertise. There is also a growing appetite for programs that intersect business, technology and health. Courses in leadership, project coordination and applied health management are attracting professionals eager to expand their operational and people-management skills.”

He also notes the Internationally Educated Nurses (IEN) Continuing Care Certificate, supporting internationally educated nurses in gaining Canadian credentials, practical experience and pathways into Alberta’s continuing care and rural health systems.

At Haskayne, there is a strong demand for executive development which builds the strategic and human capabilities needed to lead in a rapidly changing environment. While traditional management fundamentals remain important, the most sought-after Haskayne programs go beyond operational excellence and focus on strategic leadership, change management and innovation.

Courses in strategic decision-making, leading organizational transformation and digital strategy continue to be in high demand, as leaders seek to better navigate complexity and uncertainty.

In Calgary, diploma and non-diploma CE options are in-demand.

Dimitra Fotopoulos explains that “MRU now offers an array of business and communication courses directly related to providing the in-demand skills of mid-level managers and others in the workforce. Non-diploma (certificate, custom training, micro-credential) offerings are growing in popularity, especially among working professionals wanting to upskill or reskill quickly without full commitment to a long program.”

The MRU courses and programs help students close skill gaps and stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market. “Along with micro-credentials and short-cycle programs, our latest offerings include Product Management, Supply Chain Education, including procurement, transportation and inventory management, supply chain contract management, AI and Digital Marketing.”

The contemporary CE programs and course options being offered in the Calgary area, combined with the increasing demand from managerial levels of business, reflect a new business dynamic.

She emphasizes that, as business needs evolve, managers and leaders with recent training bring fresh perspectives, improved leadership and management practices, and can help implement new initiatives as the scope of management roles shift.

“A manager who upskills or reskills through continuing education is better able to pivot to different careers, lead change and respond to new demands.”

The trend shows that CE can help mid-managers signal they are serious about personal growth and professional development and prove to employers they have the desired skills quickly and easily online.

Haskayne’s Tanya Verhulp underscores that, “From an organizational standpoint, investing in executive education builds leadership pipelines, improves retention, and drives alignment between strategy and execution. It ensures that those at the helm are not just managing the present, but actively shaping the future.”