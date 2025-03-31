Subtle changes.

By necessity and with business savvy, Calgary golf courses are changing.

Subtle, not seismic, changes. Not changes to the game. Usually not changes to fairways, bunkers or greens. But demographics, trends, priorities, and the wants and needs of golfers are changing the focus, tee times and membership options, and some features and amenities at Calgary golf clubs.

Some golf experts suggest that the clock has been ticking for a while when it comes to the traditional structure of golf clubs, and it was inevitable that clubs needed to adapt and adjust their appeal to survive and thrive.

Public and members’ golf clubs have been popular for golfers for decades. Memberships and green fees mostly cover a club’s operational costs. When it comes to members’ clubs, North America’s golfers have been questioning the value of membership money versus the faded and generational prestige of being a member.

For many clubs, the days of ordinary membership revenue fully covering costs are numbered. Golf professionals and consultants agree. It’s time for clubs to focus on other revenue streams by making the very most of the facilities at their disposal, both on and off the golf course.

Like other business, supply and demand are critical. Paying an annual membership to merely have access to a manicured, nice golf course just doesn’t cut it any more.

The business of golf clubs is offering ‘a product’ the consumer wants to buy. Of course, great golf is essential, but so are lifestyle features like fitness facilities, yoga classes, excellent and inclusive dining options, a full social calendar, quizzes, theme nights, speakers, singers, dances, family events, new member events, open days and more.

Contemporary golf clubs must think outside the box to continue being relevant and going forward, and Calgary clubs are forward-thinking and plugged-in about offering “golf and then some” benefits of membership.

Most Calgary private clubs have waiting lists. They are invariably the ones who change with the contemporary wants and expectations of Calgary golfers.

According to Mike Matuch, head golf pro at Calgary’s iconic Bearspaw Golf Club, “Golf continues to be in a boom period right now, similar to the ‘Tiger Boom’ which occurred in the late ’90s to mid-’00s. Member wants and expectations, specifically at Bearspaw, are constantly evolving.

“With new ownership and the revival of the club, we have a healthy mix of former Bearspaw Country Club members who rejoined, golfers from other clubs who have moved to Bearspaw Golf Club, and those who have made our club their first ever golf membership.

“From a previous member’s perspective, they remember Bearspaw Country Club as a highly service-driven environment with long-standing staff who understood the wants and needs of the membership,” he says.

At Calgary’s popular Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, in addition to great golf, there are also member-driven changes. “The wants and expectations of golf club members are indeed evolving, and it is a natural part of the membership cycle,” explains general manager, Chris McNicol.

“In clubs like ours, where there is currently a waitlist for membership, the changes are particularly evident. As older members transition out, they are often replaced by younger members who are at different stages of life. The generational shift brings with it new perspectives, priorities and expectations. Younger members tend to seek more flexible and family-friendly options, as well as amenities that align with their active and connected lifestyles.

“For example,” he adds, “they often value features like health and fitness programs, year-round activities for children, enhanced digital connectivity such as Wi-Fi access throughout the club, and instant communication about events and updates. They also look for more customized experiences, such as the ability to play shorter rounds of golf or participate in organized social events that foster community and relationships.”

McNicol explains the Canyon Meadows focus of elevating the member experience. “Member experience is the overall perception and satisfaction a member derives from their interactions with the club. It encompasses every touchpoint, services and activities. Not only the quality of the golf, but also the social, recreational and community aspects of the club.

“Also personalized service, engaging events, seamless communication and a welcoming, inviting atmosphere that fosters a sense of belonging and connection.”

Springbank Links is responding to contemporary golfer wants and expectations. Kevin Heise, the upbeat and high-energy general manager mentions many club features and options. “The key to our memberships is flexibility, but we have had a busy off-season. A new fleet of high-end, premium carts. A big solar project is happening. A full reno in our clubhouse to attract more events like parties and receptions. And we are building two pickleball courts, because pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in North America.”

He emphasizes that the people-aspects rule at Springbank. “The social side of the game has been the biggest factor. We have seen more guests play, and members entertaining friends and clients in the past few years. Family play has had the biggest rise and it is just awesome to see dads, moms, grandparents and kids all playing together.”

Matuch underscores a key factor about Bearspaw memberships. “Demographics are changing in our area. With Stoney Trail completed, our catchment area has expanded and for many southwest communities such as Aspen Woods and Springbank Hill, Bearspaw is only a 15-minute drive away. Communities like Watermark are also adding more local families to the game.

“Golf is getting younger and more family-focused. There is a sizeable female presence, and not just women in their 20s or 30s, but a wide range of women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, especially on league days, tournaments and in lesson programs.”

D’Arcy Ranch in Okotoks is a public course where memberships are not an issue, but every season, D’Arcy Ranch is a popular magnet for Calgary golfers. “We are public with open tee times. We do leagues and they sell out every year,” says general manager Tim Watt.

“There’s definitely a public demand for unconditionally optimum course conditions, and efficient and easy access to booking times. It’s important for us to provide a course in great shape and work on the time-old problem of keeping an acceptable speed of play.”

Demographics are playing a key role in the popularity of the game and club memberships. According to PGA of Canada CEO, Kevin Thistle, “Golf continues to have a ton of momentum in Canada. When we talk to PGA of Canada professionals across the country, we notice that tee sheets are full and courses are busy. This is incredible for the sport of golf that it has not only sustained its momentum, but kept growing.

In the business of golf clubs, an ongoing quirk about golf demographics of golf is the observation that Millennials are reluctant about golf. The often-cited reason is Millennials value speed and efficiency in their life, and that spending more than four hours on a golf course, doing basically the same gesture over and over again, is not appealing. Also, golf takes a long time to learn while other sports are much easier and more affordable to play.

“The game continues to be played by more diverse demographics. One specific demographic that continues to grow in golf is the number of women playing the sport,” the PGA Canada CEO adds. “Our RBC PGA Scramble had over 1,200 women play at Local Qualifiers in 2024. A new record.”