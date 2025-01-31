The Art and Science of Calgary Events

Although the iconic, world-renowned, 10-days-in-July Calgary Stampede gets global attention for the partying and schmoozing special event it is, it’s the other, less-hyped occasions and happenings that make Calgary one of the most popular and in-demand special event hotspots across North America.

In addition to the year-round roster of big and intimate corporate events, weddings, award banquets, conventions, conferences and tradeshows, there are massive Calgary special events like the Rotary International Convention coming to Calgary this June, the Volleyball Nationals, and the Congress and General Assembly of the International Union of Crystallography set for next year. Not to mention the giant American Bus Association (ABA) Marketplace happening in 2027. And many others.

From scheduling, targeted and engaging themes and catering for hundreds to managing efficient registration rituals, keynote speakers, breakout room meetings and dazzling AV presentations – effective event planning and management is both an art and science.

“Event planning trends keep evolving rapidly,” says David Howard, president of The Event Group, with nearly three decades of planning, designing and managing successful Calgary events of all types and sizes. “Now, more than ever, it is crucial for event planning to keep up with top trends in the industry through continuous learning and innovation.”

With much Calgary experience, he highlights some key areas for special event planning and management.

The use of immersive and interactive elements like AR and VR to enhance attendee experience. Events have moved beyond traditional set-ups towards more futuristic technological integrations.

Sustainability and reducing wastage have become top priorities. From reusable decor to recyclable material and compostable food containers, planners are exploring eco-friendly options.

Personalized and hyperlocal experiences are a growing trend where events cater to specific target segments through localized content and culturally-relevant designs.

Data insights and analytics are helping planners deliver more targeted and effective campaigns. AI and machine learning can optimize almost every aspect from budgeting to staff allocation.

Another relevant change in the planning and staging of successful events are the contemporary expectation of today’s private and corporate event clients. Howard emphasizes return on event investment. “Companies have predetermined goals and objectives when planning an event, so a detailed review of an event afterwards gives the insight clients are looking for. It is important to review the goals, review the KPIs, update our stakeholders immediately following the event, and take the time to analyze what worked well and what didn’t.

“And engagement. Continuously reimagining audience engagement strategies can be crucial for success. Companies that foster ongoing event participation have seen increased customer loyalty, enhanced customer experiences and stronger community ties,” he says.

Hindsight is counter-productive but, no doubt about it. The event-crippling COVID impact took its toll but it’s in the distant rearview mirror. Calgary event attendance is back, stronger than ever.

According to the upbeat Greg Newton, executive vice-president, Conventions and Events and general manager of Calgary’s sprawling and reimagined BMO Centre, “Broader business events have seen a resurgence with compressed budgets, as people emerged from the global pandemic with a desire to resume gathering and being together. All things considered, the situation is good and getting better!

The fabulous new BMO Centre is open and attendance numbers are up, Calgary event inquiries are up and the demand for the mix of business and leisure (sometimes called bleisure) is strong. And what the industry calls mixed travel is at an all-time high.

The new BMO Centre was a major boost for Calgary’s reputation as a globally respected events location. With more than one million square feet (accommodating 33,000 visitors at one time) $500 million facility is the largest convention centre in Western Canada and the second largest in Canada.

Newton points out that mostly due to the pandemic quarantine period, event attendance is personal, with an emphasis on mingling and networking. “The primary event focus on event planning now seems to be less about speaking at an audience and more about having the audience speak with each other With work-from-home, years of being away from each other and hybrid meetings, attendees are once again valuing the face-to-face social aspects of events.”

The Event Group’s Dave Howard mentions the event industry impact of – and recovery from – COVID. “As restrictions eased, the industry witnessed a return of in-person events, albeit with a heightened emphasis on hygiene, flexibility and smaller, more targeted gatherings.

“The long-term effects of the pandemic on event planning are still unfolding, but it’s clear that the landscape has been irreversibly altered, with a new normal emerging that blends virtual and in-person elements in innovative ways.”

He points out that, as companies seek new ways to engage their audience and stand out in a crowded market, themed events are becoming an increasingly popular strategy. “Industry-specific themes like tech, oil and gas, and finance, seasonal or holiday-themed events, experiential themes like outdoor adventure, culinary experiences, and charitable or cause-related themes.

“Themed events have benefits for companies. For increased brand awareness and visibility higher event attendance and participant engagement, opportunities for social media amplification and potential for generating leads and driving sales.”

Calgary event planners and managers agree. Technology continues to be an innovative event game-changer. It offers a highly effective engagement channel, providing numerous touchpoints to connect with attendees. Planners are embracing the role of technology.

“The hybrid event evolution trend combines both physical (in-person) and virtual (online) participation in contemporary events,” he notes with enthusiasm. “Implementing the right event technology is critical to capturing and analyzing valuable data.

“Event planners should be increasingly leveraging data-driven insights to optimize every aspect of their events, from planning and marketing to execution. By analyzing attendee behavior, preferences and feedback, they can continually refine and enhance the overall event experience.”

It may be subtle with the glitz and excitement of some events, but thoughtful event lighting is crucial for creating an impactful guest experience. Lighting can establish the perfect ambiance, guide attendee flow, spotlight key areas and accentuate venue features. Many events hire a skilled lighting professional to elevate an event with strategically placed lights that create the right ambiance.

Some things never change. Food and beverage is critical. Although some events are still post-pandemic skittish about big buffets and opt for individual food stations or traditional sit-down service, the food and beverage (catering) part of events has also been transformed.

“For catering trends in 2025, health food stations are poised to take centre stage,” Howard says. “Guests are increasingly seeking out nutritious and wholesome offerings that cater to a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions. Imagine artfully arranged displays featuring colourful arrays of fresh fruits and vegetables, hearty whole grain salads and lean proteins prepared in innovative ways.

“Interactive stations allow attendees to customize their plates, choosing from a medley of superfoods, plant-based options and locally sourced ingredients. Skilled chefs are on hand to educate guests about the health benefits of each dish, sharing recipes and preparation techniques.