Award Winning Excellence.

The 20 nominations, and a record number of 12 awards at the biggest night of the year for Calgary’s building industry, is hard-earned recognition, a community testimonial and a remarkable business achievement.

It is also the 2025 Calgary success story of Logel Homes.

In mid-April, with more than 1,400 people getting together in the new BMO Centre, the annual BILDCR Awards celebrated the top homes, communities, marketing and sales successes of Calgary area home builders.

“It is undoubtedly the biggest and most exciting night of the year for Calgary’s building industry,” explained the upbeat Brian Hahn, CEO of BILDCR. “This may have been the best ever! A terrific incredible gathering of Calgary’s best of builders, renovators, developers and industry partners. Well deserved recognition because they literally and figuratively shape the city and the region.”

There were several categories, and the award winners were chosen by a panel of over 100 industry judges, from an initial pool of more than 800 entries, which were narrowed down to 227 finalists.

When the top-in-class were announced this April, the final tally of 70 winners included seven Grand Award winners, spread across 11 categories – advertising and marketing, developer, industry achievement, multi-family community, multi-family design, multi-family home, single family home, partner, sales and information centre, renovator and sales achievement.

In addition to being recognized by BILDCR with the Grand Award for Builder of the Year multi-family large volume, Logel earned 11 of the 70 awards in a diverse range of categories from Best Website to Best Interior Decorating and Best Multi-Family Home Designs in numerous categories, and the company also garnered 18 finalist nominations.

Logel also earned top spot in the Best Apartment Style category for its Carr 2, Findlay 2, Richler 2, Jackson 2 and Cohen 4XL, and Atwood 3ES.

While the record-breaking win of 12 awards is invaluable recognition, it is also a reflection of the Logel Homes innovation and commitment to the Calgary community.

“Last year we completed 330 sales and started construction on seven apartment buildings,” explained the enthusiastic and proud Brayden Logel, president of Logel Homes. “It was our best year for closings in the company’s history, as we completed and turned over 500 homes to our customers.”

He highlights that the company’s Sage Walk project finished first, with nearly 100 sales; Waterside at Mahogany and Seton West were close behind; and for the second year in a row, Logel Homes finished with the most sales of any multi-family builder in Calgary.

No doubt about it! For Logel Homes, it’s more – much more – than a bragging right! “To have 20 nominations, 12 awards, and the sixth consecutive year of being recognized as Calgary’s multi-family builder of the year is a true honour and testament to our team’s commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations in all aspects of Calgary homebuilding,” said Brayden Logel.