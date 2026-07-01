Building a stronger workforce through inclusive hiring.

Jamie Vickers has found the right fit at Mount Royal University Recreation, thanks to the Employment Preparation Certificate Program (EPCP).

An avid gym-goer and student in Mount Royal’s Transitional Vocational Program (TVP), Jamie is now working as a fitness centre associate, where he supports recreation staff and members in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. His responsibilities include cleaning and organizing equipment, setting up for classes, tracking attendance and assisting members at the front desk.

For Jamie, the role combines his interest in fitness with the opportunity to connect with people and build workplace confidence.

“I like being around the members and the support from all the staff, as well as making new friends,” he says. “I like the responsibilities assigned to me and being part of a team.”

The EPCP helps students develop practical workplace and professional skills and provides individualized job support while connecting students with meaningful employment opportunities across Calgary. Jamie says the program helped him strengthen important skills such as punctuality, communication, reliability, problem solving and learning when to ask for help.

“The feedback from mock interviews and classwork was very helpful,” he says. “It allowed me to learn and take initiative and go above and beyond what the employer expects.”

Jamie’s positive attitude and strong work ethic have already made an impression. One recreation member emailed his supervisor to praise his “incredible dedication” and the “meticulous” care he takes in keeping equipment clean and welcoming for members.

“It was a great opportunity to meet new people and gain valuable experience,” Jamie says.

Employer partnerships are a key part of student success, helping connect students with opportunities where they can contribute, grow and thrive in the workplace. Jamie’s experience is one example of how inclusive hiring can benefit both students and employers alike.

For more information about the Transitional Vocational Program and the Employment Preparation Certificate Program, visit mtroyal.ca/tvp.