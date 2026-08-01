Calgary Fundholder Nick Livaditis.

For Calgary’s Nick Livaditis, giving back and caring for the community runs in the family!

Today, the high-energy Livaditis is general manager of LaCaille Group, the innovative, family owned and Calgary based real estate development corporation that builds and manages commercial shopping centres and builds residential high-rises in Calgary.

Business success in the Calgary community has been a vital aspect of the Livaditis family for more than two decades.

Nick’s father, Peter Livaditis, was the respected owner of Calgary’s iconic LaCaille on the Bow, acknowledged as one of Canada’s most romantic restaurants and a favourite for Calgary weddings, business lunches, corporate dinners and a host of other classy functions.

In addition to tremendous business success, Livaditis was a tireless Calgary community booster. His son, Nick, now continues the family’s commitment to community.

Together with his partner, Al Schmid, the LaCaille Group was founded to build numerous residential Calgary condominium towers, neighbourhood shopping centres as well as several towers, plazas and even an entire Calgary urban village.

In business, Nick Livaditis is enthusiastic and proud that “LaCaille Group is synonymous with Calgary quality and character and enhances Calgary lifestyles and the skyline! But it’s all about community. LaCaille was a well-known restaurant and where my dad first made a name for himself.

“We owe it back in return, and it’s now our turn to entrust charitable organizations with our charitable dollars.”

It’s the reason why Livaditis is a gung-ho Calgary Foundation fundholder.

The Foundation nurtures a healthy, vibrant, and caring community by inspiring philanthropy, supporting Calgary’s charitable sector, and manages a permanent endowment to address Calgary’s current and future needs. The Foundation connects donors with community causes, funds a wide range of charitable organizations, and fosters strategic partnerships with fundholders and effective charities, making it possible to build a dynamic community.

In the past two years, the Foundation received more than $81 million in new contributions, established 81 new funds and granted $83.5 million to 1,313 Calgary charitable organizations.

“As much as Calgary grows, it still retains a small-town feel, and in business and community, it still feels personal,” he says. “And there is such a terrific go-get-’em attitude in Calgary.

“I feel anyone can achieve anything! Especially relative to Ontario and B.C., we are affordable. Calgary is such an entrepreneurial city with a young workforce. A great place to get ahead.”

Nick Livaditis openly admits that his community boosting and giving back attitude inspired by his father.

He is revved about the many deserving Calgary opportunities for philanthropy and giving back, and has particular interest in the arts, culture, education and sport. He underscores value in philanthropy. “The personal ROI on giving back is satisfaction and fulfilment, seeing and hearing future success stories stemming from a direct or indirect result of charitable contributions.

“It’s important – and it feels good!”