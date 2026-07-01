Canada is losing its way, and it’s time to break the cycle.

History dictates that humankind today has the enormous power to affect the history of future humankind. While we may have benefited from the sacrifices our parents, grandparents and leaders made for us, it is our obligation to in turn pass those achievements on. In other words, every generation should become heirs to the increased knowledge and experience of past generations. At the moment, it appears our world has become so governmentalized that there is little room for individual thought and room for influencing decisions, as it depends wholly on the goals of the party in power. Our public sector has ballooned, and the cost of living is on a permanent rise, along with a highly bloated bureaucracy and audits on spending are not allowed.

There are ongoing pressing issues of energy, the environment, NATO commitments and border concerns. Clearly, we must become less reliant on the USA for true military power, along with all trade, and decide if we will still be part of the North American power as they are beginning to decide they have more in common with other nations. When highly successful high-tech USA entrepreneurs start to relocate to countries like Argentina because they like their partner politics better, I wonder how long before others follow.

I recall some smart person once quoting: “Canadians had a special relationship with the United States, but no longer.”

I read a poll the other day from the early 2000s where only 18 per cent of Americans called us their best friend and more than 50 per cent named Great Britain as said friend. Many see us as socialistic and irresponsible.

Indigo/Chapters once displayed a sign that read: “The world needs more Canada.” They didn’t appear to be alone in that opinion, as we were seen as more relevant in both war and peace in past times.

As the Nemeth Report claims, we are being heard in meetings claiming Canada is part of a ‘New World Order,’ as well as helping to shape it. At one time, we liked to say we built a country on the rule of law, shared by veterans, premiers and newcomers, and that doesn’t appear to be happening now. There are no soldiers on our streets. The current push for federal intervention mirrors the 1970s and ’80s when Pierre Trudeau launched the National Energy Program. By attempting to centralize price controls and redistribute revenue from the west to the east, his administration faced immediate resistance and lasting economic blowback.

The Canadian economy is more dependent than many other economies on exports for the maintenance of a high standard of living. It appears the time has come to take back our freedom from specially worded policies and regain the respect of our allies and Canadians. While the United States could sacrifice trade with other countries with little damage to their standard of living, Canada cannot.

The single greatest obstacle to Canada’s future is our own governance structure, which concentrates all power in one person at the expense of the many.