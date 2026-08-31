Etihad Airways and Calgary Airports launch only Western Canadian direct route to the United Arab Emirates.

Calgary Airports and Etihad Airways announced a direct route to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, currently the only direct flight between Western Canada and the UAE. Flying four days a week beginning November 3, the route connects Canada’s energy capital and gateway to the Canadian Rocky Mountains, with another global energy capital, a city of rich cultural heritage, vibrant opportunity and desert adventure.

“Calgary Airports is proud to partner with Etihad Airways to link two great cities,” says Chris Dinsdale, president and CEO of Calgary Airports. “This direct route is key to connecting our region’s leisure and business travellers to important locations in the Middle East, as well as a wealth of linked destinations in Africa, Asia and around the world.”

Direct flight service with Etihad Airways will further strengthen global connectivity, economic activity and tourism for Western Canada. With nearly 20 million passengers traveling through YYC Calgary International Airport last year, YYC is one of the country’s busiest hubs and a premier gateway for cargo, delivering exceptional performance in air freight and passenger operations.

“The launch of our Abu Dhabi to Calgary service is both a significant and historic step in Etihad’s global expansion,” says Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer at Etihad Airways. “By creating the only nonstop link between the Middle East and Western Canada, we are opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment, while giving travellers direct access to two distinctive and globally important destinations.

“This is an exciting announcement for us, bringing together two remarkable places. For Canadian travellers, it opens direct access to Abu Dhabi’s rich culture and year-round experiences, while guests from the UAE and across our network gain seamless access to Calgary and the natural beauty of Western Canada. It is a route designed to stimulate two-way tourism and deepen ties between our regions.”

This non-stop connection to Abu Dhabi opens up direct links for travellers to Etihad Airways’ network of more than 100 destinations in 40-plus countries. It strengthens Canada’s commitment to bilateral trade with the UAE, with its focus on energy, infrastructure, agriculture and AI.



“This new Etihad service is great news for Alberta,” says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Stronger air travel links with the United Arab Emirates will help expand tourism, support business travel and strengthen our trade and investment ties. I have met with His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, in Canada and the UAE, as well as UAE officials and the business community. I appreciate the effort it has taken to make this possible. In 2024, trade between Alberta and the UAE was approximately $303 million, and we see significant opportunity for growth. Today’s announcement helps position Alberta as a key hub for global travel and commerce.”