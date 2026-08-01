Growth is intentional: what Alberta’s scaleups are doing differently.

Last month, hundreds of founders, CEOs and advisors gathered for ScaleUP Week to discuss one question: what separates companies that scale from those that plateau?

Discussions ranged from artificial intelligence and international expansion to leadership, capital and organizational design. Yet one message consistently emerged: growth is intentional.

I describe the lessons through the Three Ts: Top Line, Technology and Talent – a practical framework for leaders thinking about the next stage of growth.

Top Line

The companies pulling ahead are building deliberate growth engines rather than relying on founder-led sales. They understand their customers, have disciplined go-to-market strategies and are intentional about how they show up in the marketplace.

As keynote speaker Heather Kernahan challenged Summit attendees, successful leaders are learning to “behave famously.” Reputation, visibility and thought leadership have become competitive advantages in attracting customers, talent and investment.

Technology

While much of today’s conversation focuses on artificial intelligence, the strongest companies are asking a different question: How does technology change the way we create and deliver value?

Technology is no longer just improving efficiency. It is reshaping business models, customer experiences and competitive advantage. The organizations creating lasting value will be those that integrate technology into the way they operate rather than treating it as a standalone initiative.

Talent

Every stage of growth requires leaders to redesign their organizations. As companies scale, the skills, structures and leadership approaches that worked in the early years often become constraints on future growth.

Today’s leaders must redesign their organizations so people and technology work together to create the capabilities needed for the next stage of growth.

Alberta’s ScaleUP finalists are already putting these ideas into practice.

This year’s finalists reflected the remarkable diversity of Alberta’s growth economy. Propra Technologies, our Rising Star ScaleUP of the Year, is transforming property management through software, while Mitsoh, recognized as Inclusive ScaleUP of the Year, is creating economic opportunity through Indigenous food products. Alongside them were finalists as diverse as Inspired Go (healthy food), AdvancedAg (agricultural biotechnology), SketchDeck.ai (construction technology), Micro Engineering Technologies (advanced manufacturing), Frank Architecture (architecture and design), Drive Workforce Lodging (workforce accommodation), Pure Environmental (environmental services), Nanotess (medical devices and health technologies) and Gummy Nutrition Lab (nutraceutical manufacturing). Together, they demonstrate that Alberta’s next generation of scaleups is emerging across every corner of the economy.

While Alberta has long been recognized for its strengths in energy, today’s scaleups are showing that the province’s next chapter will be shaped by entrepreneurs solving problems across a much broader range of industries.

Ultimately, the companies pulling ahead are not waiting for better market conditions or greater certainty. They are investing in growth engines, embracing technology as a source of competitive advantage and building organizations capable of sustaining growth.

Growth is intentional.

For Alberta businesses, that may be the most important lesson of all.