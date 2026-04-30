ICBA’s Gung-ho Focus.

Calgary construction is a dynamic! With highs and lows, and issues to be managed. Upswings and slumps in the economy. The bumpy ride of oil prices. The supply/demand impact of immigration. A chronic construction sector skilled labor crunch. And, especially recently, tariff and quota speedbumps.

Through it all, the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) – the largest construction association in Canada – has helped builders, contractors and tradespeople deal with relevant construction sector issues, grow their businesses, strengthen their teams and shape the future of construction in Alberta.

The ICBA represents and advocates for more than 4,500 construction industry members and clients, empowers networking and communication within the industry, provides health and retirement benefit plans for more than 300,000 people, and as a major sponsor of trades apprentices, it offers extensive skills training for more than 6,000 people a year with over 800 courses – mostly gold-seal courses, helping trades people become supervisors, estimators and project managers and also providing some Red Seal challenge programs for trades where the existing system that provides certification is either over-whelmed or only provided far away.

The Association emphasizes construction positives and helps with the challenges.

While it is cyclical, key 2026 construction industry issues include:

• Labour shortages, mostly due to an aging workforce and increasing demand for workers threatening project timelines and quality.

• High costs and inflation, because rising material costs and supply chain issues are increasing operating expenses, putting pressure on project budgets.

• Aging Infrastructure, with significant portions of infrastructure in cities like Calgary in poor condition, requiring urgent, costly and disruptive upgrades.

• Economic and policy pressures, because high interest rates are impacting residential construction, while the industry navigates policy changes and economic uncertainties.

• Project management challenges, as construction firms deal with productivity issues, particularly among smaller companies, and the need for better “business-friendly” policies during construction.

“As always, construction follows the economy,” says the upbeat and high-energy Mike Martens, president of ICBA. “The broader economy has been growing and stable for the last three to five years, bolstered by incredible (and unsustainable) rates of international immigration and domestic migration. Unfortunately, that massive influx of people has already started diminishing, and we see that with a pullback on housing starts.

“Having said that, new unit construction will still be at higher than historic averages for the next year or two. Commercial and Institutional construction levels are solid and even positive due to public projects like the new arena and Green Line.”

He explains and cautions that Calgary’s construction sector is always confronted by speedbumps.

“From a broader perspective, industrial construction is steady, depending on which sector. Maintenance is a solid and consistent $20 billion a year industry, although major projects have dried up and workers from TMX, Site C, CGL and Canada LNG have now spent their overtime money, retired or are looking for work.”

He cautions about the elephant in the room, which affects all levels of construction: oil prices. In late-February, the Alberta government released a budget with a projected a $9.4 billion deficit and did not project to return to balanced budgets for four years based on oil prices near $60/barrel.

And then the U.S./Iran situation happened and oil surging on an unexpected wild ride, with WTI Crude around $101-$102 per barrel, and Brent Crude hovering between $112 and $116 per barrel.

Martens adds that, while the government needs to be applauded for fighting unnecessary regulations and building the infrastructure Alberta’s growing population needs, sudden (and no doubt temporary spike in oil prices, “should technically wipe out the deficit.”

“And then there’s the whole Trump tariff fiasco. Uncertainty is the new norm, and with uncertainty comes risk. With risk we see hesitancy to invest. The biggest impact has been uncertainty and variability. Chaos. Businesses simply can’t thrive in that environment. The real key is what happens with CUSMA/USMCA, and the negotiations happening this July.

“Many companies, including many of our members, saw the threat of tariffs and stocked up on inventory. That inventory is running out now. What will the new framework look like? And can Trump be trusted to stick with it?”

He points out that, of all industries, construction is the most variable. Construction projects have start and end dates, move from site to site and work in all weather. “There is no other industry better suited to dealing with variability.”

The ICBA recently provided company specific experience on steel tariffs and quotas to the Alberta government. The province has used the information in its submission to the federal government. “If Prime Minister Carney and Premier Smith can somehow get some more pipelines approved by the end of the year, optimism in Alberta and Calgary will rise,” Martens says. “But that’s a big ‘if’!”

Immigration has been, and continues to be, a key factor for Calgary construction. The ICBA notes that Calgary housing starts are still based on years of unreasonable and unsustainable immigration trends. “The rest of the economy and the construction will do well for a year or two, but after that there is a fog, few can see into.”

Dealing with construction industry issues is a key ICBA priority, and so is advocacy on behalf of Calgary’s construction industry.

“Advocacy about fighting the irresponsible regulations that prevent Canada’s natural resources from being developed. For example,” Martens says, “we have been fighting Bill C-69 for years along-side the Alberta government as an intervenor. We also fought Bill C-59 (silencing advocacy for oil and gas) as lead complainants.”

In addition to the specific and timely construction sector issues and challenges, subtle but vital aspects of the ICBA focus are connection, empowering networking and communication. It’s a vital must for the construction industry, particularly in Calgary. Connecting with industry professionals like GCs, developers, public procurement leaders, subcontractors, suppliers, architects, consultants and other businesses serving the industry. Engaging with estimating, pre-construction, procurement and leadership teams to forge new partnerships and reinforce existing ones.

Martens explains that networking and communication saves time, effort and money by consolidating business development.

Especially the recent Meet the Generals & Owners – the exceptional ICBA event designed to foster lasting connections in an open, collaborative environment.

Calgary’s construction industry turned out in force on March 19 as more than 1,700 attendees packed the BMO Centre, bringing together trade contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, consultants and service providers for the valuable opportunity to have direct engagement with more than 35 of the region’s leading general contractors and project owners.

More than 1,700 construction people showed up ready to engage, build relationships and find new opportunities speaks volumes about where the industry is heading.

“The event exceeded expectations,” Martens says with enthusiasm. “It underscored the demand for meaningful, face-to-face business development opportunities in Alberta’s construction sector.

“And it is exactly what our industry needs right now – real connections, real conversations and real opportunities. Connecting with industry peers while enjoying a cold beer, wine and appetizers in a relaxed yet professional setting, specifically designed to encourage meaningful business connections. And when you get this many builders, decision-makers and innovators in one room, the result is momentum. You can feel projects getting built just from the conversations happening on the floor.”

ICBA Alberta’s next event is the Industry Icebreaker on May 7 in Edmonton – a high level, high value networking event with over 200 of Edmonton and Alberta’s construction leaders in a historic venue: Blatchford Field Air Hangar at Fort Edmonton Park.