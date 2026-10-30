Is Carney Confused, or is Canada?

There have been a lot of old proverbs quoted lately that caused one wise person to say, “If it applauds progressivism, promises progressivism and advances progressivism, it could be poison.”

At the time of writing, the West Coast Pipeline MOU has been moved ahead to the Office of Special Projects for review and regulation of documentation. There has been reference to a 2027 date for everything to be in place to proceed. News hounds and politicians latch on to anything as planned action, while I always look for the finish line.

Take climate change for example – is there any wonder some leaders are so fascinated with it, because it constantly changes? So they get to constantly change their policies. Knowing that the climate constantly changes allows them to come up with solutions for offsetting some perceived damage that filling a pipeline with oil can lead to huge costs. So what can they do to offset this cost and make money on the side? Well, let’s levy a huge carbon tax against the energy industry that has no real reason, and will cause billions of dollars to stop climate change and save the planet. The problem is those billions of dollars will make no difference to the climate because they have no real objectives. The problems will just end up somewhere unknown for the moment. Or is all this a way to cause concern and a need to simply reset the economy?

While we all anticipate the outcome of the separation vote and the potential pipeline project, we are simultaneously facing the lack of signing our most important trade agreement with the USA. Prime Minister Carney regularly says they are ready to sit down to negotiate, yet in the next breath he goes on to say that diversifying away from the United States is a priority for his government. So which one is it?

Cleveland-Cliffs acquired the Hamilton-based Stelco in 2024 for $3.4 billion, after Francois-Philippe Champagne approved the investment with some binding conditions. A key condition was to maintain the same number of unionized employees along with a majority of non-union employees. However, Stelco laid off hundreds of employees in Hamilton in September. Those layoffs came on the heels of ‘trade talk’ failure last month. Could that be a deterrent to final talks?

While PM Carney continues to say he is working on a trade agreement with the USA, he continues to get closer to Communist China which is the biggest threat to Canada’s sovereignty. The big news this past month was that Canada was about to become an associate member of the EU and sign a strategic partnership with China. However, while Carney talks up the benefits of these partnerships, he has avoided any conversation of any disadvantages and constraints Canada would endure with such partnerships. For instance, they have not stated any restrictions on mass migration that could follow. His desire to be on the world stage should be a concern to Canadians.

The latest flurry of announcements from PM Carney and other leaked news has even some stalwart Liberals such as former PM Chretien and Cabinet Minister Lloyd Axworthy concerned. Should we be?