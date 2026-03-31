La Brezza: A Welcoming Cornerstone of Calgary’s Little Italy.

La Brezza has always been more than a restaurant to the Abdi family. It’s a living room with a few extra tables for friends and family. When immigrants Marco and his wife, Filomena, transformed their original Bridgeland home into an Italian restaurant almost four decades ago, they weren’t thinking about trends or concepts; they were thinking about how to share the food and warmth they grew up with in Italy.

“Every time I walk through the dining room and see three generations at one table, or a guest celebrating a milestone, I know we’re doing something right,” says Maurizio Abdi, Marco and Filomena’s son, who now owns the business. “I’m fiercely protective of our traditions – the recipes, the rituals, the unspoken rules of hospitality – but I’m also always looking for ways to keep them alive for a new audience.”

At the heart of it all is a simple idea: food tastes better when it’s seasoned with genuine care. While head chef Luca Brunelli, from Milan, keeps the menu rooted in genuine Italian tradition, servers make sure every guest feels like they belong. Diners leave La Brezza feeling better than when they came in, allowing the iconic landmark to stay true to its roots.

Abdi believes what people crave most today is social connection: to be known, remembered and welcomed back with the same care every time they return with clients or loved ones.

“The world is noisy. People are on the go. They’re busy and often carrying more than they show,” says Abdi. “Underneath it all, they’re hungry – not just for food, but for something non‑transactional and to belong to a genuine community. La Brezza exists to feed that hunger. A smile at the host stand, a server who remembers your story and a plate of pasta from my Nonna, Mamma Angela’s recipes – small gestures that make an evening unforgettable. People may come for the food, but they also come back for the consistency, trust and comfort they find at La Brezza.”

While Bridgeland has changed over the years, one thing has remained constant: La Brezza continues to serve as an anchor, offering a reliable, genuine and welcoming experience, whether it’s the first or hundredth visit.