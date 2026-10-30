Location, location and luxury.

Of course, the price tags matter! But in the Calgary real estate market, and across Canada, luxury homes are often a distinct house category, usually defined by factors like exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, size and square footage, and extravagant and unique architectural design.

Those and other factors impacting Calgary’s luxury home market and currently, maybe even making Calgary the hottest luxury home market in the country.

Real estate experts and analysts explain the changed and changing trend for Calgary’s luxury real estate. According to the recent Re/Max Canada 2026 Spring/Summer Spotlight on Luxury Report, Canada’s luxury market is becoming more and more regional.

While high-end sales have cooled in traditional powerhouses like Toronto and Vancouver, luxury sales in smaller and mid-sized markets are recording strong growth.

The Report tracks that sales in the luxury markets like Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatoon have each grown more than 10 per cent, while luxury home sales in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal have each declined by more than 10 per cent.

Calgary had the fourth highest percentage year-over-year growth for luxury sales in Canada!

All real estate stats thrive on comparables, and Re/Max shows that Calgary sales for homes priced $1.5 million or more grew 13.5 per cent, the highest growth rate among Canada’s largest luxury markets.

CMHC crunches stats and numbers and explains that national comparisons of luxury markets are difficult, since markets differ significantly (like between Calgary and Toronto) with different factors and market drivers.

One stat shows the influence of a price drift because there are simply more properties in Calgary valued at $1 million and above, given price gains seen in the last five years.

While defining specific “luxury” price range categories is often a matter of perspective and opinion, it is documented that migration, population growth and diversified local economies undoubtedly help drive luxury home purchases.

Calgary luxury home buyers remain focused on value, seeking larger properties, more land and lifestyle amenities at lower price points than other large Canadian markets. The trending illustrates that buyers get significantly more square footage and land in Calgary for $1 million to $4 million, compared with markets like Toronto or Vancouver.

CREB sales tracking shows that Calgary sales of detached homes over $1 million have been more or less flat since 2024, when there were 1,086 sales by the end of July. Last July, the number was 1,119 and this July it was 1,121. By year-to-year comparison, there were 45 sales of apartment-style homes over $1 million this year, and 38 last year.

“The luxury market is not solely about price sensitivity,” explains Jim Groenewoud, president at Baywood Estate Homes, one of Calgary’s most respected luxury home builders. “The market demands a unique, one-off product that provides pride of ownership, lifestyle enhancements, a place to enjoy valuable personal time from busy, demanding schedules and a kind of personal utopia.”

He cites the Baywood Market Research Report 2026, detailing that that the luxury home entry point in Calgary hovers between $1.5-$2 million and the Calgary ultra-luxury market are homes over $4 million. And although sales between builders and clients are not reported on the MLS system, there is growth in Calgary’s ultra luxury new home market.

The Baywood Report stats underscore population growth having a significant impact on Calgary’s luxury home market. “Between 2020 and 2024, Calgary’s population grew by 200,000 or 19.56 per cent. Last year, Calgary’s population was 1,688,000.

Another important factor is Calgary’s economy is strong and diversifying beyond oil and gas, into sectors like tech,” Groenewoud points out. “A lot of credit also goes to IT jobs and head offices. Calgary has seven to 10 per cent of Canada’s largest FP500 (Financial Post 500) corporate head offices. And stats show that Calgary has high paying jobs in medicine, executive leadership, law, petroleum and IT engineering, and finance.”

Calgary’s hot luxury home market continues to differentiate Calgary’s ‘tale of two markets.’ It is a market where $1 million is no longer considered luxury. Areas like Springbank, Elbow Park, Mount Royal, Bearspaw, Priddis, Riverdale, Rideau, Roxboro, Belair, Eagle Ridge and Briar Hill are the $1.5 to $4 million plus market.

Calgary’s luxury market also includes lots, for infill or new development.

Nearly 13 years after devastating flooding reshaped Calgary communities along the Elbow River, the first six provincially-owned riverfront lots in Roxboro have all sold. The lots were marketed as single-family development opportunities and price ranged $1.8 million to more than $5 million. Figures show that five of the six lots sold above asking price, while the sixth sold just below list.

The difference is more, much more, than simply price.

“Calgary’s luxury market is distinguished by how buyers make decisions,” says CREB chair, Susanita de Diego. “Luxury buyers tend to have more flexibility around financing and timing, allowing them to be more selective. They are looking beyond square footage and finishes for something exceptional –location, architecture, privacy, views or a truly turnkey home.”

Jim Groenewoud adds that buyers are a key factor of Calgary’s luxury and ultra-luxury market. “By life situation, self made entrepreneurs, executives and professionals tend to fully understand the value of each dollar, because they have achieved their success through strong focus, budget, vision and hardships.”