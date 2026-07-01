Making an impression on the golf course.

Suddenly you find yourself invited to a corporate tournament, client outing or even a game with the boss. Playing golf with people you don’t know can be stressful. Add in some business pressure and a lack of golf knowledge, and it can create anxiety for any golfer, especially someone new to the game.

The good news is that your character is going to show up during the round. Golf has a way of revealing who we are, so let me help you bring out the good.

The best way for a new golfer to ease that anxiety is to spend time at a golf course before your event. Take a group lesson, visit the driving range, practice on the putting green, walk through the pro shop or grab a coffee in the restaurant. You will quickly discover that golf courses are some of the most welcoming places around – and so are the people.

Start by learning the basic rules. Golf is built on integrity. A true golfer respects someone who takes a 10 and writes down a 10. What golfers don’t respect is someone saying, “Just give me a double on that one,” when everyone knows the score was much higher. The integrity of the game always matters more than the number on the scorecard.

Golf etiquette is really just the same etiquette you would have at a corporate conference. Be respectful of the people around you, the facility, the rules and the environment. Spend some time learning the rules of golf and what the Club rules are: dress code, cell phones, speed of play, etc.

Common etiquette on the course includes:

Do not stand directly behind someone hitting any shot and do not carry on a conversation when someone is hitting their shot.

On the green, do not stand behind or directly in your playing partners’ line behind the hole. Stepping on their line may be the biggest pet peeve to a seasoned golfer… especially if it is a birdie putt.

The 3 Rs should be practiced by everyone: Repair ball marks on the green, Replace your divots (or sand), Rake Do this for your playing partners. Small gestures go a long way.

Seasoned golfers can sharpen their skills with new playing partners. Be mindful that the group may not appreciate some of the routines you have with your regular foursome; music, drinking, smoking, sarcasm, side competitions or even relieving yourself in the nearest bush might be acceptable with your buddies, but sometimes we need to read the room.

Many seasoned golfers love to offer swing advice. Golfers love to help, but unsolicited tips can easily get into someone’s head and affect their focus. Unless someone ask for advice, it’s usually better to let them find their own way.

Speed of play is always on the minds of regular golfers. You will make a good impression by parking the cart or leaving your clubs on the side of the green closest to the next tee. This allows the group behind you to play immediately after you exit the green. Take a couple of clubs when walking to your ball so you don’t have to return to the cart if you change your mind.

Show up with a good attitude, respect the game and enjoy the experience with a smile. A great attitude will be remembered by your golf partners; your golf game will not.