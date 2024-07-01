We all want instant gratification, and why wouldn’t we?! Golf can give us this sometimes. But accomplishing our own success improving our game consistently is a different story. Why?

Success is often proceeded by focused effort, time (timing), patience and the faith to stick with it – even when it is uncomfortable and seems like it is not working.

Changing something in your golf swing/game is usually uncomfortable and seems like it is not working. This is normal. This is the hardest part of improving at golf. I heard that Tiger Woods took a year to get comfortable with a change in his golf posture. To improve at golf, get ready to struggle, work and be uncomfortable!

One great golf shot can come together for anyone who plays the game, even if they are not extremely skilled in the sport. This is probably what makes it popular. The fact that we have “hope” to hit that shot again keeps us at it. But to achieve great shot after great shot consistently can be extremely difficult.

I pose a challenge to you. If you are working a specific part of your game, I challenge you to focus on only one thing to improve. More specifically: one drill your coach, the internet or swing aid you own is telling you to work on. I want you to commit to this and train like you are an athlete.

Focussed effort. Faith. Allow yourself the time to learn, adjust and feel what the coach is trying to get you to buy into.

Don’t jump around trying this, that and the other thing. When you do this, your motor skills have no chance of developing.

Take your one drill and work it. Work it like you are at the gym working on one area of your physique.

Here is the focused effort/practice I expect you to perform for your “one drill” for two weeks:

3 sets of 10 reps, 3 times per week

You need to think like an athlete and train like an athlete with focused intention. When you do this, you will move closer to your success.