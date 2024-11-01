Parker’s Pen – November 2024

I’m not very good at listening to politicians, so when I settled down to listen to Premier Smith at a Canadian Club luncheon, I expected to hear the usual puffery and make-me-feel-good-about-living-here stuff. But as she went on, I must say I became more and more impressed with her delivery and plans for the future of this province.

So why, a few days later, did she give her faithful such a slap in pandering to a small faction in suggesting she would promote the right to bear firearms. Us city folk already worry about the number of guns in the wrong hands, more brings up the fears of gun-toting wackos roaming our streets. Just a bad idea that her opposition will feast upon.

I try to record Jeopardy so that I don’t get upset with the same TV commercial played over and over. Live sporting events are another matter, I am more than upset with the number of commercials that promote gambling.

Fast-moving, excitable and persuasive messages that just could be the kickstart of a gambling addiction. And it’s not just the commercials – check out too many soccer players’ shirts.

Divided we fall.

Too bad those who seek the mayor’s chair are not put into a room to draw straws to decide which one should run. Three are confirmed and each will gather many votes, then add the other usual wannabees and the current mayor, if she decides to run again, will have no problems having the right to serve another term.

The Serbian judo champion was suspended for five months after making the sign of the cross before stepping onto the mat. Nemanja Majdov did what many other athletes do but the International Judo Federation says showing a clear religious sign when entering the field of play breaks one of the organization’s rules. He was unapologetic.

Wearing a cross, making the sign of the cross, or super Liverpool Football hero Mohamed Salah kissing the ground after scoring one of his many goals doesn’t bother me, in fact its nice to know they have a faith.

And how about this? Favourite International Express columnist Ann Widdecombe reports that the UK National Health Service will now ask men if they are pregnant before administering procedures. Apparently promotes inclusivity; her response, “It promotes lunacy” – no wonder I like her.

Succession plans are so important for the continuation of seamless leadership when principals retire. Some companies are well prepared. I think of Norr Architecture with the retirement of Bruce McKenzie; Royop, who recently celebrated the careers of Harvey Thal, Brian Kowall and Melvin Foht; and the loss of founders’ names of Wayne Gibbs and Doug Gage to GGA Architecture. All’s well. But how do you find a replacement for Annie MacInnis who has served the Kensington BRZ for 21 years. She lives in the district, walks the streets to know all of the businesses, and has worked so hard on their behalf.

Final words: If at first you don’t succeed, give up trying.